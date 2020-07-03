Is Lionel Messi Leaving Barcelona? Problems With Manager Quique Setien Fuel Exit Rumours

The current turmoil at Camp Nou has been the talk of the town as reports have now tipped Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona upon the end of his contract next summer. Amid the current Messi and Setien problems at Camp Nou, the Lionel Messi transfer news have made headlines on social media with a number of worried Barcelona fans asking, Is Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona? The question of 'is Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona' rose from reports which claimed the 33-year-old is stalling on a contract extension with the Spanish giants.

Is Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona? Lionel Messi transfer news

Reports from Cadena SER have tipped Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona in the summer of 2021, once his contract expires. Messi is reportedly stalling on a contract extension with the defending LaLiga champions as the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is pondering his future at Barcelona due to various sporting and non-sporting issues. The Lionel Messi transfer news comes as a massive blow to the Barcelona faithful as the Argentine superstar has been integral to the club's success over the past decade and a half.

Is Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona? Messi and Setien problems

Having lost the lead in the LaLiga title race, multiple reports claim that there is an ongoing rift between the Barcelona players and coaching staff. The' Messi and Setien problems' story made headlines following Barca's 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night. Lionel Messi reportedly demanded the Barcelona board sack the 61-year-old Quique Setien following a run of underwhelming results. Being the captain of the club, Messi has been in the spotlight for the poor results that Barcelona have endured on the pitch and reportedly feels as if he is blamed for everything bad that happens at the club.

Is Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona? Reasons for Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona

Lionel Messi has been unhappy with life at Barcelona for some time now and the star forward has reportedly informed his close friends about his growing frustrations on and off the pitch. Over the past few months, Messi has had plenty of issues with the club management including Barcelona's sporting director Eric Abidal, club president Jose Maria Bartomeu and most recently with manager Quique Setien. Messi has been in an altercation with former teammate Eric Abidal ever since the Frenchman was appointed as the DOF at Barcelona and the duo have publicly taken digs at each other in the recent past.

It is reported that Lionel Messi is unhappy with the current players at Barcelona and requested the transfer board to spend some money in the summer for new additions. Lionel Messi has also persistently urged the Barcelona board to re-sign Neymar in order to win the Champions League but his pleas have reportedly fallen on deaf ears. While negotiating the pay cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lionel Messi fired shots at the Barcelona board for their false claims of players being unwilling to accept the wage cuts.

Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona: Messi autistic remark by Christophe Dugarry

Only yesterday, French World Cup winner and former Barcelona star Christophe Dugarry labelled Lionel Messi a 'half-autistic kid'. The 'Messi autistic' remark was made by Dugarry, who also slammed Antoine Griezmann in his shocking rant. Messi had the option to leave Barcelona in June due to a clause in his contract but decided to remain at Camp Nou which saw his contract being extended to June 30, 2021. Messi made his debut in 2004 and has been a key part of the club ever since, netting a record 630 goals for Barcelona.

