Euro 2020 Draw: Kevin De Bryune Calls The Current Scenario A 'disgrace'

Kevin De Bruyne lost his cool over UEFA and went ahead to call the current scenario of the European Championship a 'disgrace'. The final stages of the qualifying round got over and Belgium managed to clinch a place in the finals. However, the Belgian team already know that they will be put in Group B of Euro 2020 with Russia, Denmark, and Wales or Finland. This is even before the draws have taken place. It has happened because of the change in rules overseeding and hosting.

🏆 2⃣0⃣ TEAMS CONFIRMED FOR #EURO2020! 🥳



𝘑𝘶𝘴𝘵 4 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘤𝘦𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘮𝘢𝘪𝘯... pic.twitter.com/0q4MWFxLJA — UEFA EURO 2020 (@UEFAEURO) November 19, 2019

Kevin De Bruyne is not happy

The Eden Hazard-led side has topped the group in the qualifiers with a win in all games. Roberto Martinez's team are amongst the top-seeded teams alongside Italy, England, Spain, Germany, and Ukraine. Belgium will have to join two Euro 2020 hosts as four of the top-seeded countries are hosting the tournament next year and they are split into pairs. Belgium cannot join another top-seeded country while Ukraine and Russia are kept aside due to their political tension. It holds an indirect effect on splitting of the groups.

Euro 2020 will be held across 12 cities in 12 countries starting from next summer. Belgium will play against Russia in St. Petersburg and Danes in Copenhagen. The star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne found the decision to be unfair. While giving an interview with Belgian media HLN Sports, the Manchester City player stated that the draw is a disgrace. De Bruyne said that the rules feel like competition distortion as Belgium's group was revealed two weeks before the draw takes place. The 28-year-old further added that football has become more and more of a business these days.

De Bruyne's good form continued after Belgium had thrashed Cyprus https://t.co/Ywc6va9lQ0 — Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) November 20, 2019

