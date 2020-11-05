Marcus Rashford Honoured With A Street Mural In Manchester After Food Campaign

While Manchester United have been fairly inconsistent on the pitch, Marcus Rashford has been consistently delivering the goods off it, as he campaigns to end child poverty in the UK. The England international has earned numerous plaudits and accolades for his work during the lockdown and teamed up with charity FareShare to help dish out millions of free meals to the hungry. The 23-year-old was awarded an MBE last month for his efforts and now has been immortalised in Manchester with a stunning mural.

Marcus Rashford street mural: England international immortalised in Manchester after free meals campaign

The Marcus Rashford free meal campaign has seen over 1.4 million beneficiaries and the Manchester United star has worked tirelessly to assure that poverty-stricken children in the UK are fed during school holidays. The England international's campaign saw a host of local businesses in Wigan, Brighton, Middlesbrough, Hackney, Hull, Falmouth, Liverpool and Lincoln provide free meals to vulnerable school children during the holidays. The Manchester United star's campaign has now seen him being immortalised in the streets of Manchester.

Manchester-based street artist Akse has painted a stunning mural of the 23-year-old a huge brick wall. Rashford's smiling face is striking as it is painted on a plain black background. Akse is a popular street artist and has been spray painting walls in Manchester since 1992. He also painted a stunning mural of Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson with the Premier League trophy after the Reds won the title last year.

The Rashford street mural comes in after the 23-year-old dressed the part of a real-life superhero for Burberry's latest campaign. The British heritage brand will fund over 200,000 meals distributed across 11,000 charities and community groups across the UK through donations to FareShare.

The England international also backed the UN’s children’s charity after it launched its 'first-ever emergency response within the UK'. The charity's allocation of £750,000. will feed over 15,000 British kids over the Christmas holiday, up until the half term next February.

Speaking to The Sun, Marcus Rashford said that Unicef’s emergency response just reinforces the need to identify a long-term solution to end child poverty. The Manchester United star added that there is an evident gap in accessibility to provisions for children and the issue needs to addressed as quickly as possible. Unicef's fund will provide children with food through local charities, community and support groups over the festive holiday and the half term next February.

(Image Courtesy: Man United Instagram)