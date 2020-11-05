Lionel Messi Sends 'hug From Heart' To Diego Maradona Following Successful Brain Surgery

Barcelona caption Lionel Messi has sent good wishes to fellow countryman Diego Maradona after the football legend underwent successful surgery on Tuesday to remove a blood clot from his brain. Messi posted a picture of his standing alongside Maradona, presumably from the time Maradona was the head coach of the Argentina national team, to Instagram, with a caption offering strength to the 60-year-old.

"Diego, all the strength in the world. My family and I want to see you well as soon as possible. A hug from the heart!" Lionel Messi wrote in the caption, offering his wishes to the former World Cup winner.

Maradona health update

Diego Maradona was admitted at the Ipensa Clinic in La Plata on Monday due to health concerns, which his personal doctor Leopoldo Luque suspected Maradona was suffering from fatigue due to dehydration post his birthday celebration. It was later revealed that Maradona a subdural hematoma (blood clot on the brain) had been detected and that the player will need to undergo immediate surgery. The Napoli icon was then transferred to the Olivos Clinic in Buenos Aires for surgery.

Maradona underwent surgery late on Tuesday. Leopoldo Luque spoke to the local media, stating the 60-year-old's surgery was a success and the doctors were able to evacuate the hematoma successfully. "Diego tolerated the surgery very well. The steps now are observation, but it is controlled. It will depend on how he does. It is not highly complex, but it is still brain surgery."

“He is much better than yesterday, and he is looking forward to leaving. I would like him to stay one more day,” Luque provided an update on Maradona recovery while speaking to local media.

The news of the successful Maradona brain surgery was followed by reports of around 50 fans assembled out the Buenos Aires hospital, chanting "Diego! Diego!" for the wellness of their football legend. Fans started celebrating in a similar fashion to goal celebrations seen in La Bombonera (Estadio Alberto J. Armando), the home stadium of the Boca Juniors.

Messi and Maradona, both widely regarded two of the best Argentine football players in history, worked together between 2008 and 2010. Maradona was the head coach of the national team while Messi served as the captain. Maradona left the job after a disappointing 2010 World Cup campaign in South Africa. The 60-year-old is currently the head coach of Argentine club, Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata. Maradona has managerial spells in the UAE with the likes of Al-Wasl & Fujairah and even in Mexico with Dorados de Sinaloa, in the past.

(Image Credits: Lionel Messi Instagram)