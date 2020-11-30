Diego Maradona's Doctor Denies Responsibility For Death As Police Probe Negligence Claims

Diego Maradona's doctor Leopoldo Luque has denied responsibility for the legendary footballer's death after Argentinian police raided his house and private clinic on Sunday, November 29. Luque has claimed that Maradona received the best possible treatment until his death, adding that he and his team are not responsible for what happened. Maradona died at his home in Buenos Aires on November 25 after suffering a heart attack.

Mobile phones, laptops, medical records seized

Luque is being investigated by the police who are trying to establish if there was negligence on his part during the course of the treatment. On Sunday, Buenos Aires police raided his house and private clinic, seizing an array of documents, medical records, mobile phones, and laptops.

The doctor had performed brain surgery on Maradona earlier this month following which the 60-year-old athlete was recovering from it at his home. The surgery was done to remove a blood clot in Maradona's brain.

Earlier, daughters of the 1986 World Cup-winner had demanded information regarding the medication their father was on before he died. Maradona's lawyer had also called for an investigation after reports emerged that an ambulance took half an hour to reach the footballer's home after an emergency call was made from his home. As per reports, Luque was the one who called emergency services at his home on November 25.

Maradona was on 24-hour medical surveillance when he suffered from a heart attack and died in his sleep. According to the autopsy report, Maradona died from a cardiac arrest and wet lungs. The investigation into the footballer's death has been launched by the Buenos Aires prosecutor's office as reports of irregularities and negligence surfaced. Maradona was supposed to receive treatment for his alcohol addiction after recovering from the surgery aftermath.

(Image Credit: @chapoisat/Twitter)