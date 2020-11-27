Diego Maradona’s Agent Wants Probe Into 'criminal Idiocy' From Ambulance Response Team

Argentina football legend Diego Maradona saw several controversies hover over him despite hanging up his boots in 1997 after a scintillating career with the clubs as well as the country. And there appears to be no despair even in his death with various conspiracy theories doing the rounds after he passed away on Wednesday following a cardiac arrest. His agent and lawyer Matias Morla has now demanded that a thorough investigation be conducted in the circumstances leading to his death, pinning the blame on slow ambulance services in the city of Buenos Aires.

Diego Maradona agent demands investigation of his death

Morla has slammed the ambulance services in Buenos Aires, claiming that the 60-year-old Argentine football legend could have survived had the ambulance services responded promptly. Maradona's agent issued a statement on social media quoting the San Isidro district attorney’s office.

The attorney's office had stated that the ambulance took more than half an hour to arrive at Maradona's residence. Morla has described this breach as 'criminal idiocy.' "This fact cannot be overlooked and I am going to ask for an investigation to look into it until the end", said Morla.

How did Maradona die?

Maradona had been keeping unwell for the past few weeks. He was admitted to the hospital after experiencing psychological issues. Further medical tests conducted on the Argentine icon revealed he had a brain clot. Successful surgery was carried upon following the medical test and he was discharged soon.

But the Napoli legend could not survive a brutal cardiac arrest on Wednesday night, leading to his untimely death. Following his death, a three-day state mourning was announced by the Argentina government. A state funeral was organised with his possession being taken out in the streets of Buenos Aires on Thursday.

Fans throng Buenos Aires amid Maradona's funeral

Thousands of emotional fans lined the streets leading to the presidential palace. Several fans were stopped by the riot police miles away from the presidential palace, all of whom had arrived for a last glance of the football icon. Maradona's daughters Dalma, 33, and Giannina, 31 were also in attendance and were seen wiping tears as they left for the funeral.

