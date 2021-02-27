Dijon Vs PSG Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Ligue 1 Match Preview

On Matchday 27 of the ongoing Ligue 1 season, rock-bottom Dijon host defending champions PSG. The French league encounter will be played at the Stade Gaston Gérard on Saturday, February 27 with the match set to kick off at 9:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the Dijon vs PSG live stream, team news and other match details.

Also Read DIJ Vs PSG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ligue 1 Game Preview

Dijon vs PSG prediction and preview

Despite being champions in seven of the previous eight Ligue 1 seasons, Paris Saint-Germain find themselves in the third spot of the Ligue 1 standings with 54 points. Mauricio Pochettino's men have played twenty-six games so far in the tournament, winning seventeen and losing six (three draws). On the other hand, Dijon are in desperate need of a win as they have managed to win just two games all season. With just 15 points and a run of five successive defeats, things certainly do not look bright for David Linarès' side.

Moreover, the head to head record between the two teams explains exactly where the sides have been at in the previous seasons. Dijon have lost 10 of their previous 11 Ligue 1 games against PSG and have never managed to keep a clean sheet in any of those games. With this history in mind, we expect PSG to beat Dijon 3-0.

Also Read PSG Slips To 3rd After Losing To Monaco; Lille Stays Top

Dijon vs PSG team news

Dijon will be without Anibal Chala, who is currently carrying a knock. Aboubakar Kamara will also be excluded from the squad after he was sent off against Lens last week. On the other hand, PSG will be missing their talisman, Neymar, who has been injured. Other absentees will include Angel Di Maria, Juan Bernat and Timothee Pembele, who are injured, while Rafinha and Colin Dagba are doubts for this fixture after their knocks.

Dijon probable playing 11: Anthony Racioppi, Ngonda Muziga, Senou Coulibaly, Bruno Ecuele Manga, Sacha Boey, Bersant Celina, Wesley Lautoa, Didier Ndong, Eric Ebimbe, Mounir Chouiar, Mama Balde

PSG probable playing 11: Keylor Navas, Layvin Kurzawa, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Alessandro Florenzi, Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti, Moise Kean, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi

Also Read PSG Will Demand €200m For Kylian Mbappe If He Doesn't Extend His Contract: Report

Where to watch Dijon vs PSG live stream?

Unfortunately, the Ligue 1 telecast of Dijon vs PSG will not be available for Indian viewers. However, live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams. In the USA, the Dijon vs PSG live stream will be available on FuboTV.

Also Read Harry Kane Identified As PSG’s Top Target Should Kylian Mbappe Make Summer Transfer Exit