DIJ Vs PSG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ligue 1 Game Preview

Dijon (DIJ) will lock horns with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the upcoming game of the Ligue 1 on Saturday, February 27 at 5:00 PM local time (9:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Stade Gaston Gérard in Dijon, France. Here is our DIJ vs PSG Dream11 prediction, top picks and DIJ vs PSG Dream11 team.

Paris Saint-Germain are currently at the third spot of the Ligue 1 standings with 54 points. Kylian Mbappe and team have played twenty-six games so far in the tournament, winning seventeen and losing six (three draws). Dijon, on the other hand, are in a dire need of a win as they are at the basement (20th) spot of the table with 15 points and a win-loss record of 2-15 (nine draws).

Date: Saturday, February 27, 2021

Time: 5:00 PM local time, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Stade Gaston Gérard, Dijon, France

DIJ vs PSG Dream11 prediction: Dijon probable playing 11

Anthony Racioppi, Ngonda Muziga, Senou Coulibaly, Bruno Ecuele Manga, Sacha Boey, Bersant Celina, Wesley Lautoa, Didier Ndong, Eric Ebimbe, Mounir Chouiar, Mama Balde

DIJ vs PSG Dream11 prediction: Paris Saint-Germain probable playing 11

Keylor Navas, Layvin Kurzawa, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Alessandro Florenzi, Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes, Rafinha Alcantara, Moise Kean, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi

Dijon: Bruno Ecuele Manga, Bersant Celina, Mounir Chouiar

Paris Saint-Germain: Alessandro Florenzi, Idrissa Gueye, Kylian Mbappe

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas

Defenders: Alessandro Florenzi, Presnel Kimpembe, Bruno Ecuele Manga, Senou Coulibaly

Midfielders: Bersant Celina, Idrissa Gueye, Rafinha Alcantara

Forwards: Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi, Mounir Chouiar

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Paris Saint-Germain are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The above DIJ vs PSG Dream11 prediction, DIJ vs PSG Dream11 team, probable DIJ vs PSG playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The DIJ vs PSG Dream11 team and DIJ vs PSG match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

