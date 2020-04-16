DIN Vs NEM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Belarusian Premier League Live

Dinamo Minsk will play against Neman Grodno in the Belarusian Premier League on April 16, 2020. The match will be played at The Stadyen Traktor. Here's a look at the DIN vs NEM Dream11 top picks, preview, predictions and other match details.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo slammed by Lazio chief for violating coronavirus lockdown rules

DIN vs NEM Dream11 prediction: DIN vs NEM Dream11 match schedule

Venue: The Stadyen Traktor

Date: April 16, 2020

Time: 8.30 PM IST

DIN vs NEM Dream11 prediction: DIN vs NEM Dream11 preview, DIN vs NEM Dream11 top picks

Dinamo Minsk have endured a difficult start this season, having lost the three opening games. In the previous game, they were defeated 1-0 by Gorodeya. Neman Grodno had an inconsistent start to this season, having bagged just five points in their last three games. They have won just one game in their last six league fixtures. Ivan Bakhar and Maksim Shvetsov are the Dinamo players to watch out for, while Dmitri Dudar and Danijel Stojković are the top picks for Neman Grodno.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo scored iconic Champions League goal for Man Utd on Apr 15, 2009: Watch

DIN vs NEM Dream11 prediction: DIN vs NEM Dream11 team full squads

DIN vs NEM Dream11 Team: Dinamo Minsk: Vladislav Klimovich, Kirill Vergeichik, Jun-Young Kim, Dmytro Bilonog, Danilo, Ivan Bakhar, Yevgeni Shikavka, Edgar Olekhnovich, Marko Pavlovski, Dmitri Borodin, Vladislav Lozhkin, Nikita Demchenko, Vladislav Lyakh, Artem Sukhotsky, Maksim Shvetsov, Mikhail Kozlov, Karlo Brucic, Miha Goropevsek, Domini Dinga, Alexei Rios, Aleksandr Chizh, Igor Shitov, Nikita Khalimonchik, Kirill Rodionov, Maksim Plotnikov, Konstantin Rudenok, Denis Shpalovsky

DIN vs NEM Dream11 Team: Neman Grodno: Vladislav Yatskevich, Gegam Kadimyan, Gleb Rassadkin, Roman Pasevich, Dmitriy Ivanov, Aleksey Legchilin, Zoran Marušić, Andrey Yakimov, Pavel Zabelin, Maksim Yablonski, Pavel Tseslyukevich, Valeri Zhukovski, Volodymyr Koval, Emir Shigaybaev, Danijel Stojković, Oleg Murachev, Andrey Vasiljev, Artur Slabashevich, Yegor Khvalko, Roman Vegerya, Evgeni Leshko, Giorgi Kantaria, Dmitri Dudar, Sergey Kurganskiy, Maksim Shishlov, Arthur Malievsky.

DIN vs NEM Dream11 prediction: DIN vs NEM Dream11 top picks for captain and vice-captain

Captain: Ivan Bakhar

Vice-captain: Vladislav Lyakh

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi edging closer to dinner promise through their partners

DIN vs NEM Dream11 prediction: DIN vs NEM Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Maksim Shvetsov

Defenders: Aleksandr Chizh, Aleksey Legchilin, Danijel Stojković, Miha Goropevsek

Midfielders: Gegam Kadimyan, Vladislav Lyakh, Andrey Vasiljev, Pavel Zabelin

Forwards: Ivan Bakhar, Dmitri Dudar

DIN vs NEM Dream11 prediction

Dinamo Minsk are the favourites to win the match against Neman Grodno.

Note: The DIN vs NEM Dream11 prediction and DIN vs NEM Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Gary Neville explains why Sir Alex Ferguson refused to make Cristiano Ronaldo captain