Dinamo Brest Vs Shakhtyor Live Streaming Details, Team News, Belarusian Cup Live

Dinamo Brest are up against Shakhtyor Soligorsk in the semi-finals of the 2020 Belarusian Cup at Regional Sports Complex. Dinamo Brest defeated Isloch Minsk in the quarter-final of the Belarusian Cup. Dinamo Brest won 1-0 on aggregate against Isloch Minsk. As for Shakhtyor Soligorsk, they faced Zhodino in the quarter-final of the Belarusian Cup. Shakhtyor Soligorsk won 3-0 on aggregate against Zhodino.

Belarusian Cup live: Dinamo Brest vs Shakhtyor live streaming

There will be no Dinamo Brest vs Shakhtyor live streaming in India. However, here are the other details about the match -

Competition: Belarusian Cup Game: Dinamo Brest vs Shakhtyor Date and Time: April 8, 2020, at 10:00 PM IST Venue: Regional Sports Complex

Belarusian Cup live: Dinamo Brest vs Shakhtyor team news

Belarusian Cup live: Dinamo Brest vs Shakhtyor (Dinamo Brest full squad)

Pavel Pavlyuchenko, Sergey Ignatovich, Gabi Kiki, Aleksandr Pavlovets, Kirill Pechenin, Oleg Veretilo, Yevhen Khacheridi, Denis Duarte, Georgios Katsikas, Maksim Vitus, Pavel Savitskiy, Mikhail Gordejchuk, Oleksandr Noyok, Sergey Krivets, Sergey Kislyak, Atrem Bykov, Roman Yuzepchuk, Elis Bakaj, Artem Milevskyi, Denis Laptev, Evgeni Shevchenko, Vsevolod Sadovskiy.

Belarusian Cup live: Dinamo Brest vs Shakhtyor (Shakhtyor full squad)

Aleksandr Gutor, Padel Chesnovskiy, Sergey Politevich, Nikola Antic, Zarija Lambulic, Ruslan Khadarkevich, Sergey Matvejchik, Roman Vegunov, Igor Burok, Aleksandr Sachivko, Azdren LLullaku, Aleksandr Selyava, Serger Balanovich, Giorgi Diasamidze, Igor Ivanovic, Yuri Kendysh, Julius Szoke, Lasha Shindagoridze, Darko Bodul, Dmitri Podstrelov, Vitali Lishkovich, Tin Vukmanic.

Dinamo Brest vs Shakhtyor team (Predicted XI)

Dinamo Brest vs Shakhtyor: Dinamo Brest predicted XI

Sergey Ignatovich, Oleg Veretilo, Aleksandr Pavlovets, Gabi Kiki, Maksim Vitus, Sergei Kislyak, Artem Bykov, Artem Milevsky, Elis Bakaj, Mikhail Gordejchuk, Vsevolod Sadovskiy

Dinamo Brest vs Shakhtyor: Shakhtyor predicted XI

Aleksandr Gutor, Sergei Matveychik, Sergei Politevich, Aleksandr Sachivko, Igor Burko, Sergei Balanovich, Dmitri Podstrelov, Yuri Kendysh, Giorgi Diasamidze, Azdren Llullaku, Igor Ivanović