Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk Wants To Finish Career As Club Legend

Football News

Virgil Van Dijk has recently stated that he is determined to end his career as Liverpool's legend. The 28-year-old is motivated to achieve more with the club.

Liverpool

The signing of Virgil Van Dijk can be termed as the cornerstone in Liverpool's success in recent years. Liverpool already had a lethal attack in the name of Mohmed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino but they were lacking in their defensive area. Liverpool signed Virgil Van Dijk in the year 2018 for a record sum of £75 Million and it turned out to be one of their best signings in recent years. The 2018-19 Ballon d'Or runner-up changed the course of Liverpool's team as he strengthened their defence to a massive extent. Virgil Van Dijk became a Premier League superstar within no time and went on to win the Champions League with the Reds.

Virgil Van Dijk is committed to Liverpool and their fans

Liverpool can win their first Premier League trophy in 30 years when the Coronavirus lockdown comes to an end. However, there is another good news for Liverpool supporters. Virgil Van Dijk has recently stated that he is determined to end his career as Liverpool's legend. The 28-year-old defender is surely a fan favourite and is most likely to become Liverpool's captain in the coming years. With his recent statement, Virgil Van Dijk has shown his loyalty towards the Premier League side and the fans will surely be very pleased to see the Dutchman commit to their side. 

Van Dijk was asked how he would like to be remembered when the time comes to retire. To which he answered “As a Liverpool legend. I want to achieve incredible things here. We have a fantastic team, we don't lack anything, we have all the tools necessary to on winning: a coach that we identify with, a versatile squad, a style of play that breeds victories, a stadium and supporters that play their part. “Yes, I would like to be one of those players that return to Anfield after retiring. I see club legends at games and I feel part of a really big family.”

