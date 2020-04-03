The Debate
Dinamo Minsk Vs Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino Live Streaming, Belarusian Premier League Live

Football News

Dinamo Minsk vs Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino: Minsk were up against Minsk and Ruh Brest in their first two games of the season. Here are the live streaming details.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dinamo Minsk vs Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino

Dinamo Minsk host Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino in a Matchday 3 clash in the Belarusian Premier League this weekend. Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino are on the fourth spot on the Belarusian Premier League points table with two wins in the two games played in the season so far. Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino have faced Belshina and Shahktyor in their previous two games. Zhodino have a goal difference of 2. 

As for Dinamo Minsk, they are on the 13th top spot on the Belarusian Premier League points table. Dinamo Minsk lost their first two games of the Belarusian Premier League this season. Dinamo Minsk were up against Minsk and Ruh Brest in their first two games of the season. The hosts have a goal difference of -2.

Belarusian Premier League live: Dinamo Minsk vs Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino live streaming

There will be no Dinamo Minsk vs Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino live streaming in India. However, here are the other details about the match -

  1. Competition: Belarusian Premier League
  2. Game: Dinamo Minsk vs Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino
  3. Date and Time: April 3, 2020, 9:30 PM IST
  4. Venue: Stadyen Dynama

Belarusian Premier League live

 Belarusian Premier League live: Dinamo Minsk vs Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino team news

Dinamo Minsk vs Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino team news: Dinamo Minsk Full Squad

Vladislav Klimovich, Kirill Vergeichik, Jun-Young Kim, Dmytro Bilonog, Danilo, Ivan Bakhar, Yevgeni Shikavka, Edgar Olekhnovich, Marko Pavlovski, Dmitri Borodin, Vladislav Lozhkin, Nikita Demchenko, Vladislav Lyakh, Artem Sukhotsky, Manksim Shvetsov, Mikhail Kozlov, Karlo Brucic, Miha Goropevsek, Domini Dinga, Alexei Rios, Alexandr Chizh, Igor Shitov, Nikita Khalimonchik, Kirill Rodionov, Maksim Plotnikov, Konstantin Rudenok, Denis Shpalovsky.

Dinamo Minsk vs Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino team news: Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino Full Squad

Vladimir Bushma, Rodion Syamuk, Andrey Gorbunov, Aleksey Kozlov, Dmitri Yashin, Nikita Stepanov, Arseni Bondarenko, Maksim Bordachev, Vitali Ustinov, Dmitri Aliseyko, Ilya Dzhugir, Vladimir Shcherbo, Artem Solovei, Andrey Khachaturyan, Gabriel Ramos, Nikita Kaplenko, Nikita Nikolaevich, Yuri Pavlyukovets, Ilya Kukharchik, Kirill Premudrov, Mikhail Afanasjev, Denis Levitskiy, Dmytro Yusov, Jean-Morel Poe, Dmitri Antilevvski, Valeri Gorbachik, Vasili Zhurnevich, Kirill Leonovich

First Published:
