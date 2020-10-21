Barcelona Confirm Contract Renewal Of Four Players Including Pique, Ter Stegen

Following a tumultuous summer which saw club legend Lionel Messi demand an exit, Barcelona have finally sprung into action. With just one major signing - Sergino Dest from Ajax - the Camp Nou outfit were criticised for their transfer inactivity. The club is now looking to dust off the criticism, starting with the contract renewal of four players.

Gerard Pique extends stay until 2024

Barcelona had a busy Monday night with the team bashing Ferencvaros in their Champions League opener, which was followed up with the contract extension of four first-team players. Club vice-captain Gerard Pique has extended his contract with the Catalan giants until June 2024.

The Gerard Pique contract has been inserted with a hefty €500 million release clause as well. Interestingly, his contract will be based on the number of appearances he manages for Barcelona, beginning from the 2021-22 season. The defender will be 37 if he decides to honour the entirety of his contract with the Camp Nou outfit.

Ter Stegen contract runs until 2025

Besides the Gerard Pique contract confirmation, Barcelona have also confirmed renewals for Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Clement Lenglet and Frenkie de Jong. The Ter Stegen contract runs until June 2025, coupled with a €500 million release clause. On the other hand, Lenglet and De Jong have extended their contracts until June 2026. The release clause, however, is varying for the duo. While the Netherlands midfielder has a €400 million release clause, it will take any club at least €300 million to sign Lenglet unilaterally.

Another Barcelona pay cut on the cards

The contract extension confirmation has taken many by surprise with frequent reports of a Barcelona pay cut policy set to be introduced. The club had already imposed a pay cut during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, but citing the impact on the Barcelona wage bill, another proposal is set to be tabled next year.

The first-team players are wary of another Barcelona pay cut policy and have expressed the same to the club hierarchy via a burofax. Three players - Ter Stegen, Lenglet and Sergino Dest - have agreed to accept the pay cut, courtesy of the mounting pressure on the club amid the hefty Barcelona wage bill.

Image courtesy: Barcelona Instagram