DIZ Vs MCI Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

It's crisis time for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City. The reigning Premier League champions are left with just one fit senior central defender for the game against Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday, December 11 (11:25 PM IST) after John Stones limped off during their 1-2 loss to Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday. Argentina international Nicolas Otamendi is the only centre-back available for selection for City manager Pep Guardiola, as his side look to maintain their unbeaten run in the Champions League.

With Brazilian defensive midfielder Fernandinho suspended and John Stones and Aymeric Laporte on the treatment table, Pep Guardiola will have to look towards the Manchester City youngsters to fill in for the aforementioned duo for the visit to Stadion Maksimir. Youngsters Eric Garcia and Taylor Harwood-Bellis were included in the squad that travelled to Croatia for the game. This means that one of the two is likely to partner Nicolas Otamendi at the heart of Manchester City's defence.

PEP 💬 (On @aguerosergiokun, @21LVA and Stones) All 3 are injured.



David had a huge kick in the dangerous part of his leg and it was too much risk to play.



John is injured for a week.



Sergio is much better, but is still not ready. I don’t know (how long Sergio will be out). — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 10, 2019

Pep Guardiola also confirmed that striker Sergio Aguero and City mainstay David Silva will miss out on the game. With the Manchester City manager waxing lyrical on the abilities of the much-heralded youngster Phil Foden, the 19-year-old midfielder is likely to take David Silva's place in the line-up. Manchester City have been known to bounce back from defeats with much pomp. Dinami Zagreb, therefore, will have to be wary of a Manchester City side left licking their wounds, after their defeat in the recent Manchester derby.

