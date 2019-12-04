Does Cristiano Ronaldo Only Attend Events Where He Is Winning Awards?

Lionel Messi lifted his sixth Ballon d'Or on Tuesday and took a lead in the 'G.O.A.T' race against Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi managed to sideline Virgil van Dijk, who was considered as one of the favourites to lift the glorious award in France on November 3, 2019. Cristiano Ronaldo was placed third in the list and that seems like one of the reasons behind him missing the grand event. It seems like Ronaldo got a hint that he'll not be receiving the award beforehand.

Messi international goals: 70.

Ronaldo international goals: 99.

There’s only one G.O.A.T.. and it’s this guy: @Cristiano⁩ 🐐 pic.twitter.com/xOf57INpU8 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 3, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo was named Serie A player of the year

CR7 also had a valid reason to miss the Ballon d'Or 2019 award ceremony as he was named as the best Serie A player on the same day in Italy. Cristiano Ronaldo is just a season old in Serie A but he has already got a piece of silverware to his name. According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo made a small cameo in the award ceremony in Milan. He just came to accept the award and left the venue after giving the winning speech.

🇵🇹 @Cristiano in @SerieA in 2019:



🏟 23 Games

⚽️ 13 Goals

🎯 4 Assists



🏆 Won @SerieA in his debut season.



🥇 @SerieA Player of the Year.



🏅 @SerieA Striker of the Year.



👀 2 awards in 1 night. pic.twitter.com/zcf2opAAKv — SPORF (@Sporf) December 3, 2019

Ronaldo, in his speech, stated that he is proud to be named as the best player in Serie A. He is thankful for his teammates and everyone who voted for him. He also added that he will work hard to receive the award next year. Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo missed the Ballon d'Or in 2018 when Luca Modric was announced as the winner. It seems like the greats of the game have stopped celebrating each other's glories.

