Ballon D'Or 2019: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Wanted Virgil Van Dijk To Win The Award

Football News

The Argentine has previously won the Ballon d"or in the years 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015. Read on to know about Jurgen Klopp's view on the award.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi was announced as the winner of the Ballon d'Or 2019 on November 3rd. He managed to beat the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi was felicitated with the sixth Ballon d'Or of his career. He went a step ahead of his old nemesis - Ronaldo. The Argentine has previously won the biggest individual trophy in the years 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015. Liverpool's superstar Virgil van Dijk finished second in the race and that took some fans by surprise as the Dutch defender experienced the best season of his career. He was also influential in Liverpool's Champions League glory.

Even Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was expecting the award to go in favour of the 'Big Bird'. Jurgen Klopp, in a press conference a few days before the Ballon d'Or ceremony, stated that Messi should get the award if they want to give it to the best player of the generation. However, Virgil van Dijk should win it if they want to give the award to the best player of last season. Lionel Messi went on to win the award and added one more silverware in his trophy cabinet.

Liverpool Furious about Virgil van Dijk missing out from the Ballon d'Or

Published:
