Ballon D'Or 2019: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Wanted Virgil Van Dijk To Win The Award

Lionel Messi was announced as the winner of the Ballon d'Or 2019 on November 3rd. He managed to beat the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi was felicitated with the sixth Ballon d'Or of his career. He went a step ahead of his old nemesis - Ronaldo. The Argentine has previously won the biggest individual trophy in the years 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015. Liverpool's superstar Virgil van Dijk finished second in the race and that took some fans by surprise as the Dutch defender experienced the best season of his career. He was also influential in Liverpool's Champions League glory.

Even Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was expecting the award to go in favour of the 'Big Bird'. Jurgen Klopp, in a press conference a few days before the Ballon d'Or ceremony, stated that Messi should get the award if they want to give it to the best player of the generation. However, Virgil van Dijk should win it if they want to give the award to the best player of last season. Lionel Messi went on to win the award and added one more silverware in his trophy cabinet.

Liverpool Furious about Virgil van Dijk missing out from the Ballon d'Or

Virgil van Dijk set the standard for defense in world football.



The entirety of Europe was desperately tracking to see if a player could just get past him. Monumental player with unparalleled abilities who won the biggest prize in Europe.



For him not to win is an absolute joke. — Rex (@ThatRexGuy) December 2, 2019

If Virgil van Dijk played for Barcelona, he would’ve won the 2019 Ballon d’Or. — 360Sources (@360Sources) December 2, 2019

What more does a defender have to do to win the BallonDor than not to be dribbled past any player in the world for one whole year. Bearing in mind, he's been up against Aguero, Mbappe, Hazard and Messi just to name a few. Virgil Van Dijk 💯 deserves it. Period ! #BallonDor2019. pic.twitter.com/Im7iXPfcQp — Igwe Emmanuel (@itzigweEmma008) December 2, 2019

