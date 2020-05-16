DOR Vs SCH Dream11 Prediction, Teams, Top Picks And Bundesliga Live Game Info

Borussia Dortmund will play Schalke in the Bundesliga. The match will be played on Saturday, May 16, 2020, after almost two months of the suspension of the competition. Let us look at the DOR vs SCH Dream11 prediction, DOR vs SCH Dream11 preview, DOR vs SCH Dream11 schedule, DOR vs SCH Dream11 top picks and other details of the Bundesliga game.

DOR vs SCH Dream11 prediction: DOR vs SCH Dream11 schedule

Venue: Signal Iduna Park

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2020

Time: 7 PM IST

DOR vs SCH Dream11 prediction: DOR vs SCH Dream11 preview

Bundesliga returns after two months of uncertainty due to the coronavirus lockdown. The remaining fixtures of the season will be played behind closed doors to follow the social distancing norms put out by the government of Germany meticulously. Borussia Dortmund are placed second on the Bundesliga points table, four points adrift of league leaders Bayern Munich.

Borussia Dortmund have bagged 51 points in 25 games this season. They have won 15 games while drawing on six occasions. They have lost four games as well. On the other hand, Schalke are placed sixth on the Bundesliga points table with 37 points to their credit. They have won nine games, with 10 draws and six defeats.

DOR vs SCH Dream11 prediction: DOR vs SCH Dream11 squads

Dortmund: Roman Burki (GK), Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Lukasz Piszczek, Raphael Guerreiro, Thomas Delaney, Julian Brandt, Achraf Hakimi, Jadon Sancho, Thorgan Hazard, Erling Haaland

Schalke: Markus Schubert (GK), Jonjoe Kenny, Jean-Clair Todibo, Matija Nastasic, Bastian Oczipka, Daniel Caligiuri, Weston McKennie, Suat Serdar, Amine Harit, Benito Raman, Michael Gregoritsch

DOR vs SCH Dream11 prediction: DOR vs SCH Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Roman Burki

Defenders: Mats Hummels, Achraf Hakimi, Jonjoe Kenny, Bastian Oczipka

Midfielders: Julian Brandt, Thorgan Hazard, Daniel Caligiuri

Forwards: Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland, Benito Raman

DOR vs SCH Dream11 prediction: DOR vs SCH Dream11 Last five games

Borussia Dortmund: WWWLW

Schalke: DLLDD

DOR vs SCH Dream11 prediction: DOR vs SCH Dream11 top picks, captain, vice-captain

Captain: Jadon Sancho

Vice-captain: Erling Haaland

DOR vs SCH Dream11 match prediction

Borussia Dortmund are the favourites into the game against Schalke.

Note: The DOR vs SCH Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and do not guarantee a 100% accuracy in your games.

