Lionel Messi Superfan Arat Hosseini Signed Up By Liverpool's Youth Academy: Report

Widely dubbed as the 'Young Lionel Messi,' Iranian internet sensation Arat Hosseini has reportedly taken the next step in his bid to become a professional football player. Hosseini, who moved to England in 2019 with his father Mohammad, has signed up for Premier League champions Liverpool's youth academy, reports the Daily Star.

An established social media star, the six-year-old Lionel Messi superfan has over 4 million followers on Instagram where he frequently showcases his remarkable football skills and equally impressive physique. Born on September 30, 2013, Arat Hosseini became a household name in his native in Iran in 2017 when a video of him climbing up a 10ft wall went viral on social media. Since then, the young Hosseini has only grown in popularity on the global stage.

Hosseini took his stardom to the next level when he uploaded a short clip of him executing a well-timed bicycle kick while donning a Lionel Messi jersey. The video was an instant hit and has amassed over 6.7 million views to date. The video subsequently managed to get the attention of none other than Lionel Messi himself. The Barcelona talisman responded to the video saying, "Thanks Arat (Hosseini). I see a lot of class there. Awesome. A hug.”

Having expressed his desire to emulate his idol, Arat Hosseini will look to apply his impressive talent on the pitch at Liverpool's academy. Mohammad Hosseini, 45, who also manages his son, told reporters that his six-year-old son trains for up to three hours daily. Hosseini Sr further claimed that multiple foreign countries offered him the chance to move from Iran since he was just 13 months old. However, Mohammad refused the opportunity to leave his home nation until last year.

Recognising Arat's world-class potential, the family moved to England in 2019 and settled in Liverpool. Since moving to the UK, Mohammad wasted no time in signing his son up for the Liverpool FC Academy, where the prodigy could test his mettle against talents his own age.

Is Messi leaving Barcelona?

Meanwhile, his idol Lionel Messi is currently enduring a turbulent time at Barcelona. Just days after a humiliating 8-2 loss at the hands of Bayern Munich, problems have compounded for the Catalan side as Messi has reportedly informed the hierarchy of his desire to leave the club in the upcoming transfer window. The likes of Manchester City and Inter Milan are linked with a move; the former currently touted as the favourites for his signature.

