Man United Ready To Lay Off Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard Amid Jadon Sancho Transfer Rumours

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho for the better part of the season. The Red Devils could well sell their star man Paul Pogba and out-of-form Jesse Lingard to ensure the signing of the 20-year-old England international in the upcoming transfer window.

Paul Pogba transfer: Midfielder to facilitate Jadon Sancho transfer?

Man United chief executive Ed Woodward has warned that the transfer budgets of the clubs across Europe could suffer a blow amid the ongoing lockdown. However, Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly keen on roping in Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, apart from having rumoured interest in the signing of Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish.

Paul Pogba transfer: Man United willing to fund Jadon Sancho transfer with Pogba sale

Going by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s demand to sign the two players, Man United might have to explore alternative sources of revenue. Of these, the most touted and viable option appears to be the sale of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard. Other players that are likely to be sold to generate revenue include the likes of Marcos Rojo and Andreas Pereira.

Paul Pogba transfer: World Cup winner linked to Real Madrid

As the Paul Pogba transfer rumours gain momentum, Real Madrid appear to be the frontrunners to sign the midfielder. Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has spoken of his fondness of the France international. However, the hefty price tag has been a complication in the Paul Pogba transfer to Real Madrid. A deal was reportedly all but done last summer, but club president Florentino Perez vetoed the move.

Jesse Lingard transfer: Arsenal to sign 27-year-old?

In the recent round of Jesse Lingard transfer rumours, it has been reported that Arsenal are interested in the Man United midfielder. Lingard has been seemingly underperforming for the past two seasons, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not considering him an important part of his plans for next season.

