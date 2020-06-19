Jadon Sancho Transfer To Man United Could Go Through But Dortmund Stand Firm On Price

The Jadon Sancho transfer rumble is nearly shaping up to be a transfer saga. At just 20 years of age, Sancho has taken the Bundesliga and European football by storm with yet another prolific season. With Sancho continuing to dazzle with his performances on the field, the Jadon Sancho to Manchester United rumours have once again come to the fore. However, recent reports indicate that Man United have not yet made an offer for the Dortmund sensation.

Jadon Sancho would accept #mufc if an offer is made. A bid is yet to be made therefore talks between the clubs have not begun. The real 'problem' is Borussia Dortmund's asking price #mulive [@FabrizioRomano] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 18, 2020

According to reporter Fabrizio Romano, Borussia Dortmund will accept an offer by Manchester United, considering they table an acceptable one. However, talks are yet to resume between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United, if the latest Manchester United transfer news is to be believed. The primary stumbling block between the two clubs is the asking price set by Dortmund for the Jadon Sancho transfer.

Jadon Sancho transfer to Manchester United still stuck on transfer fee

Several reports covering Manchester United transfer news have been reporting on the Jadon Sancho transfer for a while now. MEN Sport revealed that Jadon Sancho is a priority for Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The website fuelled the Jadon Sancho To Manchester United rumours, saying that the 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund winger has a preference to move to Manchester United.

Uncertainty on the Jadon Sancho transfer was propagated by Dortmund manager Lucien Favre, who earlier said that he doesn’t know whether Jadon Sancho will stay at the club next season. According to the rumblings in Manchester United transfer news, it is reported that United are unwilling to spend big on a single player, owing to the current financial climate due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, Man United are looking to strike a deal with Borussia Dortmund that will see them pay the Jadon Sancho transfer fee over a period of time, as opposed to a single outlay.

Lucien Favre (Borussia Dortmund head coach) when asked about Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi: "Obviously players will go and we hope that they stay but it's possible that they may also leave." #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 16, 2020

Journalist Simon Peach also revealed that Manchester United may be willing to pull out of the Jadon Sancho transfer as they aren’t looking to be held hostage by Borussia Dortmund. He went on to say that the Jadon Sancho transfer depends on whether Manchester United can strike a good deal with Dortmund. Several reports have tried to predict Jadon Sancho’s transfer value, with a number of indications putting the asking price upwards of £130 million.

Team Talk earlier revealed that the Jadon Sancho transfer could become a reality, provided two conditions are met. According to the report, Sancho will be allowed to leave if he absolutely wants to and if he manages to bring a club to the table willing to cough up Dortmund's asking price. Ever since the Jadon Sancho to Manchester United rumours came to the fore, a number of fans and club legends have spoken in favour of the England international's possible move, with Rio Ferdinand also stating that he would love to see Sancho don the No. 7 at Man United.

Image Courtesy: Jadon Sancho Instagram