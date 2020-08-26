Jadon Sancho Transfer Latest: Man United And Dortmund Feel Transfer Will Be Completed Soon

Although Man United have been dealt with major blows in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, the Red Devils are still confident of landing the young attacker this summer. The German giants had previously claimed that they would allow Sancho to leave the Signal Iduna Park only if a club matched their £108 million (€120million) valuation of the player. However, it is now being reported that the deal for Jadon Sancho to United will take place in the near future with the player and his representatives also confident about the big-money move.

#mufc believe the deal for Jadon Sancho will happen and so does the player and his representatives - whatever Dortmund say in public they also believe that they will sell #muzone [@DuncanCastles, @TransferPodcast] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) August 25, 2020

Jadon Sancho transfer news: Sancho to United still a possibility?

According to reports from The Times, Premier League giants Man United are still confident of signing Jadon Sancho this summer. The 20-time English champions were handed a major setback when Dortmund slapped a £108 million (€120million) price tag on Sancho last month. Dortmund also set a deadline for all transfers to take place before their pre-season training began on August 10 as Sancho linked up with his Dortmund teammates ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc then revealed that Sancho secretly signed a contract extension with the Black and Yellows. The new one-year contract extension signed by Sancho reportedly earned the player a pay rise as well. This also means that Sancho's current contract with Dortmund will now expire in the summer of 2023. However, despite all the signs pointing towards Sancho staying at Dortmund, Man United believe that the mega transfer for the 20-year-old will take place soon.

Football transfer news: Dortmund to sell Sancho to United in order to cover up COVID-19 loss?

Along with Man United, Jadon Sancho and his representatives are also confident that a move to Old Trafford will take place. It is also reported that whatever Dortmund say in public, they also believe the player will be sold. However, it still remains to be seen whether Man United are willing to match Dortmund's £108 million(€120 million) asking price for Sancho. Only last month it was revealed that Dortmund suffered a £40 million (€43.9 million) loss due to the coronavirus pandemic but Zorc insisted that there is still no need for the club to sell players.

Sancho is currently with his Dortmund teammates as they continue to prepare for the upcoming 2020-21 season. Sancho scored 20 goals and notched up 20 assists in all competitions during the 2019-20 campaign. Dortmund's first competitive game of the season will take place on September 14 when the face MSV Duisburg in the first round of the DFB-Pokal.

Image Credits - Dortmund Twitter / AP