Jadon Sancho Transfer: Man United Target Joins BVB's Training Camp, Speculation Continues

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho's future in Germany has been up in the air and his potential move to Manchester United has been the transfer saga of the summer. Both parties have been heavily involved in negotiations since the Red Devils secured Champions League football and tussling to agree on a fee, with Dortmund refusing to budge on their asking price. The Bundesliga giants had reportedly set an August 10 deadline for the Jadon Sancho transfer to go through before their training camp kicked off in Switzerland.

Man United transfer news: Jadon Sancho transfer in doubt with Dortmund star in training camp

According to Sport Bild's editor Christian Falk, Jadon Sancho is set to report to Dortmund's training camp on August 10, despite reports of his move to Old Trafford. The England international was in the UK after the Bundesliga season ended, but has flown to Switzerland with his teammates as Dortmund prepare for their next Bundesliga campaign. The Black and Yellows are ready to pull the plug on negotiations with Man United for the Jadon Sancho transfer, as talk between the two clubs has stalled. Dortmund have set the Jadon Sancho transfer value at £108 million (€120m), something the Red Devils have failed to meet so far.

Man United transfer news: Red Devils, Dortmund yet to agree on Jadon Sancho transfer value

According to reliable transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Jadon Sancho travelling to Switzerland is not the final nail in the coffin for Man United's pursuit of the 20-year-old. Romano has always mentioned that there is no deadline in place for the Jadon Sancho Sancho transfer and the move is only awaiting an agreement between the two clubs. He added that both parties have been negotiating intensely for the past two weeks and personal terms are not a problem with the 20-year-old winger keen on returning to England.

Jadon Sancho is now with the team - as normal for a Borussia Dortmund player. BVB and Manchester United in talks by two weeks but still no agreement reached. Personal terms have never been a problem. It’s still up to the clubs. 🔴 #BVB #MUFC #transfers https://t.co/0fgYyLWPnS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2020

According to Man United transfer news, the Jadon Sancho United offer will see the England international bag a mammoth £15.8m (€17.6m) per year in wages. The Red Devils have threatened to walk away from the Jadon Sancho deal over the lack of agreement over the transfer fee. Dortmund are unwilling to lower their £108 million (€120 million) asking price for the 20-year-old and Man United executives have suggested that they will look at alternatives if they can't reach a realistic agreement.

(Image Courtesy: Bundesliga.com)