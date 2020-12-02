Dortmund Vs Lazio Live Stream, Match Prediction, Team News, Champions League Game Preview

Borussia Dortmund host Lazio at the Signal Iduna Park for their UEFA Champions League fixture. The Group F fixture is scheduled to take place on Thursday, December 3 and kick off at 1:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at Dortmund vs Lazio live stream Champions League news and other details of the match.

Borussia Dortmund is on the top of their group with nine points against their name. The Black and Yellows will be looking to seal the top position of the Group F table for themselves against their opponents. Lazio is breathing down the German club’s neck at a close second with only a point separating the teams.

Lazio, on the other hand, is unbeaten in UCL this year. They have managed to win 2 games and split points in the other 2 as they ended in a draw. They netted 3 goals past Dortmund during the first group stage game of the Champions League. They will be looking to replicate a similar result on Thursday and fight the German team for a top 4 slot.

A win tonight for any team ensures its qualification for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League. Dortmund sit in a rather comfortable position as the German side need only 1 point to secure qualification for the knockout stages of the tournament.

Dortmund vs Lazio team news and predicted 11

Borussia Dortmund will remain without the services of Marcelo Schmelzer, who has been a long-term absentee for the German outfit. They will also play without Reinier, who has been affected by the coronavirus and remains unavailable for selection as he is self-isolating. Lazio will miss Luiz Felipe and Vedat Muriqi for the fixture. Other than the duo, the Italian club have its full squad available for selection for the match against Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund - Roman Burki; Thomas Meunier, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Raphael Guerreiro; Axel Witsel, Mohamed Dahoud; Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus, Thorgan Hazard, Erling Haaland.

Lazio - Pepe Reina; Patric, Wesley Hoedt, Francesco Acerbi; Manuel Lazzari, Marco Parolo, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Adam Marusic; Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa.

How to watch Dortmund vs Lazio live

The Champions League fixture will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can also access the Dortmund vs Lazio live stream via the SonyLIV app. The Champions League's social media handles alongside those of the respective teams will provide regular match updates.

Dortmund vs Lazio prediction

Lazio will be looking to defeat the German side once again who start the match without the first choice full-backs. With Lazio having more to show on, they are expected to go for the kill and expect a positive result at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction: Dortmund 1-2 Lazio.

