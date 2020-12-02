Juventus Vs Dynamo Kyiv Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Game Preview

Italian giants Juventus host Dynamo Kyiv at the Allianz Stadium in the Champions League. The Ukrainian giants will now have to battle Ferencvaros for a place in the UEFA Europa League and will hope to take something away from this game. On the other side, Juventus have already qualified to the knockout stages of the Champions League, having collected nine points from a possible 12. The two sides meet for the second time in the season, with the Italian side running out 2-0 winners in Kyiv in the meeting.

How to watch Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv live? Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv live stream

The game will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 3 SD & HD for viewers in India and additionally, the Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv live stream will be provided on the SonyLIV App and fans can also follow live updates on the social media pages of the two teams in question.

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Torino, Italy

Date: Thursday, December 3, 2020

Time: 1.30 AM IST

Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv team news

Juventus are without both Merih Demiral and Giorgio Chiellini while Dynamo Kyiv finally appears clear of the COVID-19 outbreak that hit the squad. But they will be without Volodymyr Kostevych, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Nazariy Rusyn and Mykyta Burda, all of whom are injured. Andrea Pirlo could opt to make a few changes as he would like to have a full squad for the clash against Torino in the Serie A. Alvaro Morata, who will be suspended for the next league game, will be a sure starter in this fixture.

Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction

Dynamo Kyiv are winless in Europe this term, collecting just one point from four games so far on points with bottom-placed Ferencvaros. While Juventus come into the game after a disappointing result against Benevento in the Serie A, where the team ended picking up just a point. Juventus have a great record against Dynamo Kyiv having won four games out of a total of five fixtures played between the two clubs.

Image credits: Juventus Instagram