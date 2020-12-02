Krasnodar Vs Rennes Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Preview

Krasnodar take on French side Rennes in their next UEFA Champions League fixture. The match is slated to take place at Stadion FK Krasnodar in Russia on December 2, Wednesday, and will kick off at 11:25 PM according to IST. Have a look at our Krasnodar vs Rennes live stream, team news and other details of this Champions League live fixture.

As expected after the draws, Krasnodar and Rennes currently hold the third and fourth positions on the UEFA Champions League Group E table. Both the teams have not been able to bag any points against the top half Group E counterparts in Chelsea and Sevilla as they languish with a single point against their name. That single point came back in October when both the teams met during the 0-0 draw in their first group-stage game.

Krasnodar vs Rennes team news

Matvey Safonov will sit out of the game after testing positive for Coronavirus as he remains under quarantine. Evgeniy Gorodov will likely start for the Russian side between the sticks. Midfielder Tonny Vilhena sustained an injury last weekend and is likely to be rested for tonight's game. Kristoffer Olsson is likely to deputize for Vilhena and replace him in Krasndor’s midfield. Sergey Petrov and Dmitri Stotskiy also remain unavailable for the Russian side as they host the French outfit.

Rennes will start the game without the services of centre-back Nayef Aguerd and Daniele Rugani. Adrien Truffert is likely to start as Faitout Maouassa's fitness remains uncertain. Hunou will retain his berth on the team sheet after scoring against Strasbourg.

Krasnodar vs Rennes Predicted 11:

Krasnodar- Gorodov; Smolkinov, Kaio, Martynovich, Ramirez; Olsson, Gazinskiy; Wanderson, Cabella, Claesson; Ari

Rennes- Gomis; Traore, Nyamsi, Da Silva, Truffert; Nzonzi, Bourigeaud, Lea Siliki; Del Castillo, Hunou, Gboho

How to watch Krasnodar vs Rennes live

The Champions League live match will be telecasted on the Sony Network in India. Fans can also access the Krasnodar vs Rennes live stream via the Sony Live app. Users can also follow the social media channels of both the respective clubs alongside the official social media handles of the UEFA Champions League for regular match updates.

Krasnodar vs Rennes prediction

the Russian outfit will be desperate to get the first win of their ongoing UCL campaign. However, they face a tough opponent in Rennes who was very impressive during their last UCL outing against table-toppers Chelsea. Murad Musaev's side holds the home advantage and looks likely to end the match with a positive result favouring them. Prediction- Kransdor 2-1 Rennes.

Image Credits- Rennes/Tiwtter