SEV Vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Champions League Match Preview

Sevilla hosts Chelsea as the Blues of London travel to Spain for their Champions League Match Day 5 fixture. The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, December 3, 1:30 AM IST. Here is our SEV vs CHE Dream11 prediction, SEV vs CHE match prediction, and other details of the upcoming game.

Chelsea and defending Europa champions Sevilla have had a good run in this season's UCL campaign. Both the teams have remained unbeaten in the ongoing UCL group stages and have qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament. With both teams sitting with 10 points to their name, they are only separated by goal difference, having managed to win their matches against Krasnodar and Rennes respectively. These 2 sides last met in October when Frank Lampard's Blues held out to a 0-0 goalless draw against Julen Lopetegui’s side at Stamford Bridge.

Squad news that is important for SEV vs CHE Dream11 team

Sevilla goalkeeper Bono tested positive for coronavirus and will be unavailable for the fixture. Tomas Vaclik is likely to replace him between the sticks. Suso, who picked up a knock earlier, is also likely to miss out alongside Sergio Escudero, who is nursing his injury by the sidelines.

During last night’s pre-match press conference, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has revealed how he has the full squad available for selection. However, with matches coming thick and fast, Lampard is expected to rest a few key players for their next match against Leeds United in the Premier League.

SEV vs CHE Dream11 team

Goalkeeper – Mendy

Defenders – Jesus Navas, Kury Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Marcos Acuna

Midfielders –Joan Jordan, Ivan Rakitic, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz

Forwards – En-Nesysri, Oliver Giroud (VC)

SEV vs CHE playing 11 (predicted)

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Vaclik; Marcos Auna, Diego Carlos, Jules Kunde, Jesus Navas; Joan Jordan, Fernando Reges, Ivan Rakitic, En-Nesysri, Luuk de Jong, Munir

Chelsea predicted XI (4-3-3): Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Ben Chilwell; Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Olivier Giroud, Mason Mount

SEV vs CHE match prediction

With a goalless draw in the previous fixture, both the teams will look to attack each other and aim for getting a positive result at the end of the match. Chelsea has been in excellent form across various competitions and looks likely to walk away with 3 points at t the end of the match.

Prediction - Chelsea 2-0 Sevilla

Note: The SEV vs CHE Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The SEV vs CHE playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 percent result in your game.

