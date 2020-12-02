Is Cavani Playing Tonight Vs PSG? Man United Team News For Champions League Clash

Manchester United take on Paris Saint-Germain in Matchday 5 of the Champions League at Old Trafford. The Man United vs PSG game takes place on Thursday, December 3 at 1:30 AM IST. While the Red Devils have a chance to confirm their place in the knockout stages, the game is also making headlines with Edinson Cavani set to take on his former club in Europe. Here is the latest Edinson Cavani injury update ahead of the all-important clash.

Man United vs PSG preview: Is Cavani playing tonight?

Manchester United need just a point to book their place in the Round of 16, while the Red Devils can also qualify as group winners with one game to spare if other results go their way. The club has been impressive in Europe and managed to beat PSG away 2-1 on Matchday 1. PSG, on the other hand, have failed to impress in Europe this season and sit in second place in Group H. The Paris outfit will be hoping to win at Old Trafford as Thomas Tuchel’s side continues its quest to qualify for the knockout stages.

Solskjær: "He [Cavani] is ready to play and of course it’s special for him to play against PSG, his old club where he is the top scorer, so that will affect him mentally." #mulive [men] — utdreport (@utdreport) December 1, 2020

Edinson Cavani injury update: Solskjaer speaks about striker’s availability

One of the main headlines to come out of the Man United vs PSG clash has been Edinson Cavani’s return against his former club. The Uruguayan left PSG earlier this year as the club’s all-time leading goal scorer, with 200 goals to his name. Although the 33-year-old couldn’t feature on Matchday 1 against PSG as he built up his fitness, Edinson Cavani is in line to play against his former teammates in Europe on Matchday 5.

Speaking about the Cavani return against PSG, Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed that the striker is ready to feature against his former club. The manager said that playing against PSG will give the 33-year-old energy, as he praised his mentality ahead of the game. While concluding, Solskjaer suggested that Cavani will work on his mindset and is set to be ready for the Champions League game.

Cavani return news: When is Cavani coming back?

The attacker has made a blistering start to his Man United career and came off the bench to guide the club to a memorable victory against Southampton. Coming on at half time, Edinson Cavani set up a goal and scored a brace in a Man of the Match performance. The striker’s on-field performance was however marred by his off-field antics, with a social media post made by the striker alleged to have racist connotations. Talking about the incident, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reiterated that the striker made an honest mistake and has learnt his lesson.

Man United team news apart from Cavani return ahead of UCL clash

The home side will be relieved to have David De Gea fit again after the goalkeeper went off at a half time in the last game with an injury. Anthony Martial returns as well, having recovered from the illness that kept him out of the last game. New signing Alex Telles is fit as well, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hoping to call upon Paul Pogba as well. Despite returning to training, the game will come too early for Luke Shaw as the defender continues his recovery.

