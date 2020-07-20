Dortmund Welcome Jude Bellingham With 'Hey Jude' By The Beatles Often Played At Etihad

Birmingham's 17-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham completed his move to German giants Borussia Dortmund on July 20. Dortmund paid a reported £25 million to Birmingham City for his services after a long courtship. Dortmund's Twitter account made the announcement official confirming the arrival of the Englishman. Dortmund's players and staff collaborated to create a video for Jude Bellingham's arrival. Dortmund released a video of players and staff singing 'Hey Jude' by The Beatles to welcome the teenager to the Signal Iduna Park.

Bellingham transfer: Dortmund Hey Jude reception for the teenager

Manchester United transfer news: Dortmund win Bellingham transfer race

Premier League giants Manchester United were keen on signing Jude Bellingham, however, the teenager snubbed the Red Devils in favour of Dortmund. As reported by Sky Sports, Jude Bellingham completed his medical in Germany on Thursday and will be plying his trade at Signal Iduna Park from next season. Dortmund announced that Jude Bellingham has signed a long-term contract with the club and the midfielder is expected to play a key role for the club in the coming seasons.

⚡️ @BellinghamJude to join Borussia Dortmund ⚡️



Our youngest ever player will leave Blues following the final game of the season. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) July 20, 2020

Jude Bellingham "can't wait" to play in front of the Yellow Wall

The 17-year-old stated that he is very excited to join one of the biggest clubs in Europe. "The direction they are heading in and how much they help to improve young players made it an easy decision for myself and my family," added Bellingham. The former Birmingham teenager stated he cannot wait to perform in front of all the Dortmund fans in one of the most beautiful stadiums in the world. Dortmund finished second in Bundesliga this season with 21 wins and 69 points.

(Image Courtesy: Dortmund/Twitter)