Man United Fans Joke Jadon Sancho Transfer Off After Dortmund Hire New Fitness Coach

Manchester United fans are convinced England starlet Jadon Sancho is set to say at Borussia Dortmund after the German club appointed 21-year-old Olympic hopeful Alica Schmidt to train with the players. Dubbed as the 'World's Sexiest Athlete' by Australian magazine 'Busted Coverage', Schmidt went viral on social media having amassed over 1 million followers on Instagram.

Alica Schmidt, who is also sponsored by PUMA, was recently invited to Dortmund's training facilities where she trained with some of the club players. Per reports, Schmidt joined the Bundesliga club as a fitness coach. The track and field athlete shared a workout session with the likes of Thomas Meunier, Felix Passlack, Manuel Akanji and Mats Hummels.

In a series of stories she posted to Instagram this week, Schmidt was seen performing lunges and stretches with Meunier, Passlack and Akanji. The 21-year-old then challenged Hummels to a 400m race, where she unsurprisingly blew the defender out of the park.

Jadon Sancho transfer to Man United off?

Meanwhile, former Manchester City player Jadon Sancho has long been linked to Man United, who are desperately looking to sign a winger before the transfer window closes. Despite reports suggesting United have agreed to personal terms with the player, the club faced a stumbling block when it came to settling a transfer fee with the German outfit.

While Manchester United are reportedly willing to pay up to £90 million for the England international, Dortmund are holding out for a fee north of £100 million. With both clubs far from an agreement, it appears increasingly likely that the 20-year-old is set to stay in Germany for the rest of the 2020-21 campaign.

The presence of Alica Schmidt at Dortmund's training facilities sparked a slew of reactions of social media, with fans suggesting there is no chance Jadon Sancho is leaving for Man United after this.

New fitness coach Alica Schmidt at Dortmund.



Now we know why Sancho stayed. pic.twitter.com/gwhdN3Pt38 — ωιητεr (@MZhichie) September 26, 2020

Borrussia dortmund new fitness coach.....



Man United should just forget signing sancho,cos man not leaving Germany..😅😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/OM3klAX3Uy — #stopbodyshaming (@slyintellect_) September 25, 2020

@BVB Dortmund new fitness coach

No wonder Sancho chose not to join Man United. No player will miss training..kai pic.twitter.com/Z3otcVuj4z — ___OXLADE👑 (@as3_wagyimi) September 25, 2020

Manchester United are also expected to bring in a left-back before the transfer window closes. The club is closely linked with FC Porto full-back Alex Telles, who, if reports are to be believed, is desperate to join the Premier League side. United are yet to agree a transfer fee for the Brazilian, who has just a year left in his contract. Porto are demanding up to £23 million while Man United only value him at around £12 million.

(Image Credits: Alica Schmidt, Jadon Sancho Instagram)