Jadon Sancho Transfer: Dortmund Sporting Director sends Bold Message To Man United

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has insisted that the club are keen on keeping hold of Jadon Sancho despite the interest from Man United. The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Sancho throughout the summer and are set to test Dortmund's resolve once more with a bid this week. However, Michael Zorc has admitted that Sancho will spend a 'fourth season' with Dortmund, dismissing any rumours of a move away from the Signal Iduna Park.

Jadon Sancho transfer news: Dortmund sporting director confirms player's stay at the club

While speaking to German news outlet BILD, Dortmund's sporting director, Micahel Zorc, revealed that Sancho is bound to stay put at the Signal Iduna Park for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. "We have to keep our club strong by keeping players together. Sancho will spend a fourth season with us this term and we have other players that are at the club for more than five years". Sancho joined Dortmund in 2017 and signed a contract extension with the club last year. The English winger is tied down to Dortmund until 2023.

Michael Zorc:



"Temos Jadon Sancho e Zagadou que estão indo para o quarto ano no clube. Temos jogadores mais velhos que estão há 5 anos ou mais no time. O Borussia Dortmund sempre tenta manter uma equipe muito forte unida." pic.twitter.com/suCrzPZKW8 — Central BVB (@bvb_central) September 28, 2020

Jadon Sancho transfer news: Man United not giving up on star winger

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Man United are still not backing away from signing Jadon Sancho this summer and are expected to test Dortmund's resolve once again this week, before the transfer window shuts on October 5. Dortmund have slapped a €120 million (£108m) price tag on Sancho but United are set to offer Dortmund €100m (£90m) for the 20-year-old forward. The 20-time English champions believe that Dortmund would be forced to sell Sancho before the transfer window shuts due to their COVID-19 losses which amounted to €44 million (£40m).

However, last month, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke admitted that United were handed a deadline of August 10 to complete the signing of Sancho. The 61-year-old also claimed that Dortmund are under no obligation to sell any players despite the COVID-19 losses. United's expected offer for Sancho this week will reportedly be a 'take-it-or-leave-it' bid with the Red Devils also looking at alternatives to strengthen their attacking department.

Man United news: Red Devils identify alternative for Sancho

Reports from The Telegraph claim that United have approached Watford over the availability of star winger Ismaila Sarr. The Senegalese caught the eye in the Premier League last season but failed to keep the Hornets in the English top division. The Championship side are reportedly willing to part ways with Sarr if any club matches their €44 million (£40m) asking price for the forward.

Image Credits - Dortmund Instagram / AP