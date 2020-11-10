Dortmund Youngster Jude Bellingham Called Up By Southgate For England, Fans Rejoice

Jude Bellingham has been called up to the England national team for the first time after James Ward-Prowse and Trent Alexander-Arnold withdrew through injury. The 17-year-old midfielder had originally been included in the U-21 squad but was promoted to Gareth Southgate’s side after the Three Lions' senior squad was hit by injuries.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is out for up to four weeks after picking up a calf injury in the Reds' 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Sunday and Saints midfield wizard James Ward-Prowse dropped out as a precautionary message after pulling up with a tight hamstring.

England football team call up BVB's Bellingham

Jude Bellingham only made his Birmingham debut last season but the club chose to retire his number 22 shirt in honour of what he had achieved at St Andrew’s before his move to Borussia Dortmund. Bellingham will now be with the England football team for the triple-header against Ireland, Belgium and Iceland. Meanwhile, England Under-21 boss Aidy Boothroyd covered the loss of Bellingham by calling up Everton pair Tom Davies and Ben Godfrey.

Congratulations to @BellinghamJude, who has been called up to the #ThreeLions for the first time! 👏 pic.twitter.com/bWpDevg4ae — England (@England) November 10, 2020

The majority of the squad arrived at St. George’s Park yesterday with Ben Chilwell, Eric Dier, Harry Kane, Kyle Walker, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling due to report today. England will face Ireland at Wembley on Thursday before travelling to Belgium on Sunday and then playing Iceland next Wednesday.

Fans celebrate Jude Bellingham's call-up

A lot of fans are excited to see the young midfielder in action for the senior squad. Man United chased Bellingham for most of the summer and were close to a deal for the then Birmingham City starlet, but Dortmund beat them to the punch in a repeat of the Haaland chase.

The kid is already better than half of the established English midfielders — Jamie McAllister👨‍🦯 (@ThatBlindLad) November 10, 2020

One of our own 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/ow4IroAWGT — Josh Belk (@JoshBcfcKRO) November 10, 2020

While Bellingham's call-up was cause for optimism, a small section of fans claimed it was just too early to be handing Bellingham a senior debut. Some claimed that the likes of James Maddison and Ross Barkley should have been handed call-ups instead.

Just shows u only get picked if u play for a big club. Wud he have been picked if still at Birmingham? Decent player but got to b players ahead of him. Get Grealish on the pitch, he's head and shoulders above other even if he does play for Villa — Oldy (@Oldyccfc) November 10, 2020

Trademark Southgate. Probably doesn’t even know who the lad is but calls him up because he probably saw his name in the papers a while back as a ‘wonder kid’.



It’s not even a big thing to represent England these days. Throw a covid party, get in papers for it, get a call up 👍🏽 — EPL match days (@EplTalents) November 10, 2020

Marcus Rashford will be late to the national squad

Marcus Rashford will not join the Three Lions until Thursday as Manchester United have been given more time to assess the shoulder injury he sustained in the 3-1 win over Everton on Saturday. Once he joins the Three Lions squad, he will have scans with England to find out the extent of the blow.

