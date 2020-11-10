Man United 'concerned' About Young Star Mason Greenwood's Attitude And Lifestyle

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been facing considerable backlash of late for his behaviour on and off the pitch. The England international missed out on the Everton clash in the Premier League on Saturday, with claims that he was suffering from an illness. However, some reports suggest his attitude in training on Friday forced the manager to drop him for the crunch clash against the Toffees. According to reports, the club has grown weary of the player's attitude and lifestyle complications.

Man United concerned about Greenwood health issues

The club cited illness as the major reason for Greenwood not featuring in the Everton clash. The club also denied rumours of a conflict between him and Bruno Fernandes during a training session. The Red Devils are concerned regarding Greenwood's attitude and lifestyle, particularly the amount of time he sleeps and rests to ensure his best delivery on the field.

It was reported last month that the hierarchy spoke to Greenwood on the amount of time-keeping around the club. In September, the 19-year-old was asked to return to England from national team duty in Iceland after it emerged that he and Manchester City youngster Phil Foden invited girls at the team hotel, breaching coronavirus protocols.

What happened to Mason Greenwood's national team call-up?

Following the embarrassing revelation, Man United issued an official statement confirming they were disappointed with Greenwood. Interestingly, Foden has been recalled for national team duty, while Greenwood stays on the sidelines after discussions between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and England boss Gareth Southgate.

British media reports suggest Solskjaer wants Greenwood to stay and train at Carrington and Southgate was happy to agree to the Norwegian's request. Man United agree to the fact that the England youngster, who was slammed after a video of him inhaling nitrous oxide emerged a couple of months back, needs to develop his maturity as a footballer.

Is Mason Greenwood injured?

There have been numerous Greenwood injury reports doing the rounds as well, but these rumours carry little substance. This season, Greenwood has managed eight appearances across all competitions. He has netted just twice, while also bagging an assist. Meanwhile, the Red Devils, following their 3-1 victory at the Goodison Park, sit 14th in the table with 10 points.

