Dynamo Kyiv Vs Barcelona Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Preview

Dynamo Kyiv will play hosts to Barcelona in their Group G game of the Champions League this week. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 am IST from the Olympic National Sports Complex in Kyiv, Ukraine on Tuesday night, November 24 (Nov 25 in India). Here are the Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona live stream details, how to watch Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona live in India, our prediction for the game and team news.

It's heating up on 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝟰 🔥



_________ will be Tuesday's standout player 🤔#UCLfixtures | @GazpromFootball | #UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 24, 2020

Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona preview

After a tough 1-0 loss to Atlético Madrid in LaLiga, Barcelona will be hoping to maintain their perfect streak in Europe tonight. The side will be missing some of their biggest names, including Lionel Messi, Frenkie De Jong, Ansu Fati, Gerard Piqué, Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto, Ronald Araujo and Samuel Umtiti. The severely depleted Blaugrana will be dependent on a much less experienced set of players to take them through to the next round of the competition.

With some senior players like Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho still left in the side, along with youngsters like Óscar Mingueza, Carles Aleñá and Francisco Trincão, Barca will hope to recreate their victory over Dynamo Kyiv tonight. Dynamo Kyiv meanwhile, will also be missing a number of players coming into this match. The team has been ravaged by injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak. A loss today will put Dynamo Kyiv firmly out of contention for a place in the knockout stages.

Champions League standings

FC Barcelona are undefeated in this season of the Champions League so far. Barca's Champions League campaign started out strong with a 5-1 win over Ferencvaros and continued with a 2-0 win over Juventus. Their last game in the tournament was against Dynamo Kyiv. Barca won the match 2-1. They are top of their group with three wins and nine points.

Dynamo Kyiv meanwhile, are winless in the UCL. The team went down 2-0 to Juventus before pulling off a 2-2 tie against Ferencvaros. After losing their last game 1-2 to Barcelona, Dynamo Kyiv are in third place on the Group G table with just one point from their draw.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona live stream

The Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Fans can also keep track of the match via social media, with regular match updates available on the social media channels and websites of both the teams as well as the official handles of the UEFA Champions League.

