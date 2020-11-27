East Bengal Vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Sourav Ganguly Gives His Thoughts On Kolkata Derby In ISL

Two Kolkata giants, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan will clash on a new stage but the same old fierce rivalry shall continue. ATK Mohun Bagan will look to continue their decent run of form after the win over Kerala Blasters while all eyes will be on ISL 2020-21 new entrants, SC East Bengal.

The prince of Kolkata gives his thoughts on the mouth-watering contest

BCCI president and ATK Mohun Bagan co-owner Sourav Ganguly said this week he feels this is a momentous occasion for the league and wished that this arch-rivalry was battled out in Kolkata.

Speaking to the ISL media ahead of the big match, Ganguly said: "It's going to be huge for Hero ISL. I'm extremely happy that both of them are playing the derby for the first time, it'll add a lot of eyeballs to the Hero ISL. I'm extremely happy for the league because I've been a part of this league. After winning the title three times with ATK FC, this new club ATK Mohun Bagan hopefully will be even more popular. So it's going to be a big game, and I wish it was in Kolkata,"

Sourav Ganguly also went on to speak about the East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan derby and recalled his first memory of watching the Kolkata derby. "My first derby was when I was 13 or 14 years of age. My father took me to Eden Gardens in Kolkata as the derby happened there and it's unreal. Not one seat goes empty. People are so attached to the red and gold and the maroon and green." Ganguly noted how hordes of people have supported the two clubs over a long period of time, which adds a new flavour to their ISL clash this week.

"The emotions will be high, and everyone will find out what SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan bring to the Hero ISL," Ganguly said recalling his first derby.

He further went on to speak about the match and picked his winner. "Let’s win it! This is the first time that I will be involved in an ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal game. When I grew up, I've seen it from the stands as a fan, but now I’m actually involved with one of the teams. So, a bit more attachment [with ATKMB], and as I said, ATK Mohun Bagan go for it. The first one will always be remembered and hopefully."

East Bengal vs ATK Mohun live stream details: How to watch East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan live?

The ISL 2020-21 season will air live on the Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels. Viewers can also stream the match online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. The East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan live stream will begin on Friday, November 27 at 7:30 pm IST

