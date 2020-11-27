SCEB Vs ATKMB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero ISL 2020 Game Preview

ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal lock horns at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa in what is expected to be the biggest game of the Indian Super League this season. The fixture will be played on Friday, November 27 at 7:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our SCEB vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction, SCEB vs ATKMB Dream11 team and the probable SCEB vs ATKMB playing 11.

SCEB vs ATKMB live: SCEB vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction and preview

On paper, the East Bengal squad looks just weaker when compared to arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan. But in the presence of Robbie Fowler, they have someone who has experienced many big derbies and whos playing record is very memorable. On the other side, there is Antonio Lopez Habas, the most successful coach in the Indian Super League whose team come into this game winning the season opener against Kerala Blasters but did not look any close to being near their best and the coach will hope his players will be able to hit top gear when they face traditional rivals. Based on recent form, our SCEB vs ATKMB match prediction is a fierce clash between two big teams.

SCEB vs ATKMB live: SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Head-to-Head

Adding the SC and the ATK ahead of their names doesn't change the fact that it is the Kolkata derby, a rivalry that has defined Indian football. This will be the first time the two sides go head to head in the Indian Super League. Both the clubs are over 100 years old and have faced off each other 371 times across all competitions (and exhibition matches).

SCEB vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction: Probable SCEB vs ATKMB playing 11

SC East Bengal probable 11 - Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Danny Fox, Rana Gharami; Lalramchullova, Matti Steinmann, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Narayan Das; Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma; Balwant Singh

ATK Mohun Bagan probable 11 - Arindam Bhattacharya; Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri; Prabir Das, Pronay Halder, Carl McHugh, Subhasish Bose; Javi Hernandez; David Williams, Roy Krishna

SCEB vs ATKMB live: Top picks for SCEB vs ATKMB Dream11 team

SCEB vs ATKMB live: SC East Bengal top picks

Anthony Pilkington

Balwant Singh

SCEB vs ATKMB live: ATK Mohun Bagan top picks

Roy Krishna

Carl McHugh

SCEB vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction: SCEB vs ATKMB Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Arindam Bhattacharya

Defenders - Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Danny Fox

Midfielders - Anthony Pilkington (VC), Carl McHugh, Matti Steinmann, Pronay Halder

Forwards - Balwant Singh, Roy Krishna (C)

Note: The above SCEB vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction, SCEB vs ATKMB Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SCEB vs ATKMB Dream11 team and SCEB vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

