Former Real Madrid Boss Labels LaLiga Champions 'mediocre', Says Inter Could've Done More

Former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello shared his views on Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Inter Milan in their 4th match of their UEFA Champions League this week. Fabio Capello revealed how he felt that Los Blancos were “mediocre” in spite of a convincing 2-0 victory in Milan.

"Mediocre" Madrid need to buckle up, claims Capello

Fabio Capello claims he was not impressed with the Spanish champions' victory over the Italian giants. Capello said he felt the result was in Madrid’s favour due to a poor tactical setup and mistakes from Antonio Conte’s men. The Italian added how poor play from Inter Milan and their inability to turn up against the Spanish champions helped Real Madrid claim three points at the end of the match. Capello did not hold back in his criticism and even went as far as calling Zidane's Madrid a “mediocre” team in the Champions League.

Real Madrid won the match 2-0 thanks to goals from Eden Hazard and Rodrygo. The victory over the Italian giants helped Zidane’s team get three points, which took their tally to seven points in four UCL games. The Spanish giants are now second in their UCL group and sit in a commanding position to cement qualification for the knockouts.

Fabio Capello has his say

Speaking with Sky Sports with quotes carried by Diario AS, Capello told: “Inter started the game badly and lacked determination. During the first half, they always seemed to be having difficulties. Inter had three defenders to deal with one forward and were outplayed in the center of the park. In the second half, with four at the back, I liked the look of Inter more. Against this mediocre Real Madrid, Inter should have done a lot more."

Capello was at the helm at the Santiago Bernabeu in two separate spells. Currently aged 74, he managed Real Madrid and led them to two league titles in each of his campaigns. However, he was not a popular figure at the club as he had multiple fallouts with the high-profile players and figures at the club.

Speaking on Inter Madrid and the mistakes made by Inter boss Antonio Conte, Capello said this week: “Lukaku wasn't the powerful force he usually is and Vidal's mistake was unacceptable. If the team isn't working then perhaps now is the time to change the tactical system."

Image Courtesy: Real Madrid Twitter