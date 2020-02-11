Ed Woodward Backs Solskjaer To Overhaul Squad In Summer Transfer Window

Manchester United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has backed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make 'statement' signings in the summer transfer window and help the club get back to winning ways. According to reports, Woodward has been subject to intense criticism after having failed to sign quality players in the transfer market. A few Red Devils fans were so frustrated that they attacked the vice-chairman's house with flares and vandalised his house gate.

The Red Devils now have a 'clear path'

According to reports, Woodward has said that United now have a clear path with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the helm. The Red Devils are currently placed 8th with 6 points behind 4th placed Chelsea. The signing of Bruno Fernandes for an initial fee of 46.5 million pounds has infused the midfield with much-needed reinforcements.

According to reports, the under-fire chairman said that the acquisition of Fernandes and return of key first-team members from injury will boost Solskjaer and the team's confidence to win matches in order to secure a top-four finish. He further added that the team remained well on course to win the UEFA Europa League and the FA Cup, adding that there is a lot left to play for in the 2019-20 season.

Read: Premier League Clubs As Rooms In A House: This Twitter Thread Leaves PL Fans Amused

Woodward also said that the club is well aware of the fact that they are not where they are supposed to be, adding that the priority is to get back on track and challenge for major silverware.

According to reports, the Red Devils have long been linked to Mauricio Pochettino after he was sacked as Tottenham Hotspurs FC's manager. The club has been linked to players such as Jack Grealish, Declan Rice, while Paul Pogba's future at Old Trafford remains clouded with uncertainty.

Read: Premier League Clubs Demand 10 Cm Leeway In VAR Decisions, Face Fans' Backlash

United is closely working with Solskjaer to recruit players

Ed Woodward said that the club is closely working with Solskjaer to recruit players with a blend of experience and quality. He further added that United's process of recruiting a player focuses on proper analysis and selection of players over the period of one campaign. According to reports, Woodward said that the club has shelled out money after Solskjaer's arrival, adding that their aim is to ensure recruitment of quality players and maintain consistency in that.

Read: Premier League Set For Netflix-like Revolution To Boost Global Viewership

Read: Ex-Manchester United Star Robin Van Persie Rates 2012-13 Win As Top Premier League Moment

(with inputs from agencies)