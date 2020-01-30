The Debate
Ed Woodward House Attack A Well-planned PR Stunt By His Team? Thread Explains

Football News

A Twitter user called Mike posted a set of tweets claiming that the attack on Ed Woodward's property was pre-planned by The Sun and Woodward's PR team.

Ed Woodward

Disturbing footage started circulating on Tuesday night which involved Ed Woodward's house being attacked with flares by Manchester United fans. The caption of the video was - 'Ed Woodward's gonna die'. It is a slogan which could be heard regularly during Manchester United's last Premier League match. The video shows one man in a balaclava throwing flames inside Woodward's house. The footage is very alarming and it has been criticised by a majority of people on Twitter. Manchester United's website released an official statement about the incident and criticized the fans for this absurd incident. 

Also Read | Manchester United Fans Attack Vice President Ed Woodward's House In Frustration

However, one United fan started ranting on Twitter that the incident was more of a well-planned PR stunt. A Twitter user called Mike posted a set of tweets claiming that the attack on Ed Woodward's property was pre-planned by The Sun and the vice-president's PR team.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes Is On Cloud Nine After Finishing Big Manchester United Move

Was the attack on Ed Woodward's house a well-planned PR activity? Take a look at this thread

Also Read | Steven Bergwijn: Everything You Need To Know About Tottenham Hotspur's Latest Signing

Also Read | Liverpool Accused Of 'doping' To Achieve Premier League Success This Year: Thread

 

