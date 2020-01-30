Ed Woodward House Attack A Well-planned PR Stunt By His Team? Thread Explains

Disturbing footage started circulating on Tuesday night which involved Ed Woodward's house being attacked with flares by Manchester United fans. The caption of the video was - 'Ed Woodward's gonna die'. It is a slogan which could be heard regularly during Manchester United's last Premier League match. The video shows one man in a balaclava throwing flames inside Woodward's house. The footage is very alarming and it has been criticised by a majority of people on Twitter. Manchester United's website released an official statement about the incident and criticized the fans for this absurd incident.
[VIDEO] A group of alleged Manchester United fans firing flares at Ed Woodward’s home 🤯 never right to attack people even if it is Ed #mufc #mulive pic.twitter.com/LsEmZzTebN— Forever United 🇾🇪❤️ (@ForeverUnited87) January 29, 2020
However, one United fan started ranting on Twitter that the incident was more of a well-planned PR stunt. A Twitter user called Mike posted a set of tweets claiming that the attack on Ed Woodward's property was pre-planned by The Sun and the vice-president's PR team.
I've said stuff in seperate tweets but just to stick it all in a thread -— Mike (@MikeLUHGv3) January 29, 2020
Pretty sure this bollocks is a PR stunt .
This picture is most definitely professionally taken one, and the only place it's used is The Sun and Talksport that's owned by The Sun
Hope this helps pic.twitter.com/LSbnuZ35xH
Every other article about it has grainy as fuck screenshots of the Snapchat video rather than this photo. Which would suggest The Sun own the rights to it, if it was just grabbed off someones social media they'd all be using it.— Mike (@MikeLUHGv3) January 29, 2020
Who the fuck attacks someones home then talks to The Sun like this? 😂🙄— Mike (@MikeLUHGv3) January 29, 2020
In an article published within half an hour of the Snapchat video being online as well.
Would it even be legal for the Sun to hide the identity of a source that's just admitted this? 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/c01pGd7Rge
Obviously it goes without saying that it's convenient that nobody was there, and his new PR bloke worked for The Sun for years.— Mike (@MikeLUHGv3) January 29, 2020
But to add to that, he co-wrote articles with the journalist that had the yesterday "exclusive" when he worked at The Sun pic.twitter.com/Teo419P0Qk
Also, the article mentions 20-30 people, there isn't more than 3 in the video and 9 in the picture.— Mike (@MikeLUHGv3) January 29, 2020
And this bullshit "club statement" that isn't published on any official club social media or website, but instead turns up with Ducker, Luckhurst, Simon Stone
All well known Woodward mouthpieces putting it out at exactly the same time supposedly within about an hour of this happening.— Mike (@MikeLUHGv3) January 29, 2020
I hope I'm totally wrong because the parasite deserves it anyway if it was real but everything points to a PR stunt.
Hope this helps
It's almost as if he isn't a real journalist and just a person who's name gets put on any semi risky story, as it would be impossible for one person to have access to sources on this many different topics.— Mike (@MikeLUHGv3) January 29, 2020
Hope this helps
Look at these headlines. It's like any gossipy drivel bullshit story that they can't really prove just gets this blokes name chucked on it.— Mike (@MikeLUHGv3) January 29, 2020
Man supposedly goes from writing about this kind of shite to football every couple days? 😂
Hope this helps pic.twitter.com/jXecBIBX0D
This bloke was asked some questions a few years back— Mike (@MikeLUHGv3) January 29, 2020
The most memorable interview in his career?
Wayne Rooney's hookers.
Hope this helps pic.twitter.com/e7FgWldFKC
Some more on this picture.— Mike (@MikeLUHGv3) January 30, 2020
5568x3589 is very close to the resolution of a Cannon D500, £2000 worth of Camera.
So they've cropped it a bit off the top to make sure it fits their site. Which is standard procedure for The Suns website. pic.twitter.com/tjrckZZwuP
Having a look at the top phones currently out. Only some Huawei phones are capable of that level of resolution. And use 4:3 rather than the 16:9 the picture is in so the aspect ratio doesn't line up with it being taken on a phone.— Mike (@MikeLUHGv3) January 30, 2020
Hope this helps