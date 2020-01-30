Ed Woodward House Attack A Well-planned PR Stunt By His Team? Thread Explains

Disturbing footage started circulating on Tuesday night which involved Ed Woodward's house being attacked with flares by Manchester United fans. The caption of the video was - 'Ed Woodward's gonna die'. It is a slogan which could be heard regularly during Manchester United's last Premier League match. The video shows one man in a balaclava throwing flames inside Woodward's house. The footage is very alarming and it has been criticised by a majority of people on Twitter. Manchester United's website released an official statement about the incident and criticized the fans for this absurd incident.

[VIDEO] A group of alleged Manchester United fans firing flares at Ed Woodward’s home 🤯 never right to attack people even if it is Ed #mufc #mulive pic.twitter.com/LsEmZzTebN — Forever United 🇾🇪❤️ (@ForeverUnited87) January 29, 2020

However, one United fan started ranting on Twitter that the incident was more of a well-planned PR stunt. A Twitter user called Mike posted a set of tweets claiming that the attack on Ed Woodward's property was pre-planned by The Sun and the vice-president's PR team.

Was the attack on Ed Woodward's house a well-planned PR activity? Take a look at this thread

I've said stuff in seperate tweets but just to stick it all in a thread -



Pretty sure this bollocks is a PR stunt .



This picture is most definitely professionally taken one, and the only place it's used is The Sun and Talksport that's owned by The Sun



Hope this helps pic.twitter.com/LSbnuZ35xH — Mike (@MikeLUHGv3) January 29, 2020

Every other article about it has grainy as fuck screenshots of the Snapchat video rather than this photo. Which would suggest The Sun own the rights to it, if it was just grabbed off someones social media they'd all be using it. — Mike (@MikeLUHGv3) January 29, 2020

Who the fuck attacks someones home then talks to The Sun like this? 😂🙄



In an article published within half an hour of the Snapchat video being online as well.



Would it even be legal for the Sun to hide the identity of a source that's just admitted this? 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/c01pGd7Rge — Mike (@MikeLUHGv3) January 29, 2020

Obviously it goes without saying that it's convenient that nobody was there, and his new PR bloke worked for The Sun for years.



But to add to that, he co-wrote articles with the journalist that had the yesterday "exclusive" when he worked at The Sun pic.twitter.com/Teo419P0Qk — Mike (@MikeLUHGv3) January 29, 2020

Also, the article mentions 20-30 people, there isn't more than 3 in the video and 9 in the picture.



And this bullshit "club statement" that isn't published on any official club social media or website, but instead turns up with Ducker, Luckhurst, Simon Stone — Mike (@MikeLUHGv3) January 29, 2020

All well known Woodward mouthpieces putting it out at exactly the same time supposedly within about an hour of this happening.



I hope I'm totally wrong because the parasite deserves it anyway if it was real but everything points to a PR stunt.



Hope this helps — Mike (@MikeLUHGv3) January 29, 2020

It's almost as if he isn't a real journalist and just a person who's name gets put on any semi risky story, as it would be impossible for one person to have access to sources on this many different topics.



Hope this helps — Mike (@MikeLUHGv3) January 29, 2020

Look at these headlines. It's like any gossipy drivel bullshit story that they can't really prove just gets this blokes name chucked on it.



Man supposedly goes from writing about this kind of shite to football every couple days? 😂



Hope this helps pic.twitter.com/jXecBIBX0D — Mike (@MikeLUHGv3) January 29, 2020

This bloke was asked some questions a few years back



The most memorable interview in his career?



Wayne Rooney's hookers.



Hope this helps pic.twitter.com/e7FgWldFKC — Mike (@MikeLUHGv3) January 29, 2020

Some more on this picture.



5568x3589 is very close to the resolution of a Cannon D500, £2000 worth of Camera.



So they've cropped it a bit off the top to make sure it fits their site. Which is standard procedure for The Suns website. pic.twitter.com/tjrckZZwuP — Mike (@MikeLUHGv3) January 30, 2020