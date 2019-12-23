Man Utd's Ed Woodward Considering Four Managers To Replace Solskjaer?

If Manchester United's inconsistent performances continue this season the Ed Woodward will be forced to find Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's suitable replacement. According to reports, Solskjaer is under immense pressure ahead of the January transfer window. The Red Devils succumbed to their most humiliating 2-0 defeat against bottom of the table Watford on December 22. With this defeat, Solskjaer's future at United remains clouded with uncertainty. If the United's inconsistent performance continues to persist then the club's management may be forced to look for a suitable option. There are three managers who would be ideal candidates should Solskjaer be sacked in the near future.

Time is running out for Solskjaer

Mauricio Pochettino is one of the most sought after managers after being sacked from Tottenham and according to reports suggest that he turned down Real Madrid's offer because of his inclination towards Manchester United. Should the inconsistencies continue the United will not let this opportunity go based on what they've seen him accomplish. There is a huge possibility that Pep Guardiola might part ways Manchester City after his contract runs out and that may fuel City's desire to bring Pochettino on board.

Julian Nagelsmann is one of the other options that United are said to be monitoring. Nagelsmann has led his current club RB Leipzig to the top of the Bundesliga and the Champions League knockout stages this season and has been nicknamed Mini Mourinho. The Red Devils are said to monitoring his progress with RB Leipzig. Nagelsmann has the reputation to make the most of a club's resources and developing players and that maybe something Manchester United sorely needs.

Read: Pep Guardiola Expresses His Anguish Over Hectic Schedule, Writes To Premier League

Read: Premier League Matchday 18: Man City Chain Foxes, Frank Lampard Outsmarts Jose Mourinho

Massimiliano Allegri

Former Juventus manager is also a probable option for the struggling Red Devils. Massimiliano Allegri's most notable achievement was recorded with a successful spell at Italian club Juventus. Allegri has always been praised for his style of management as it was under him that Juventus became a team that had a composed style of play, were much more focused on keeping possession in matches and that in turn helped them win while conserving a lot of energy during matches.

The manager has also been lauded for taking chances in terms of frequently changing his team's playing style to the 4-4-2, 4-3-3 and the 4-3-1-2 formations in order to establish a much suitable playing style for his players. The freedom to play allowed a lot of players to get creative and that boosted their confidence match after match when they helped their team to register wins. Only if Manchester United decides to end their association with Solsksjaer, a penalty of 7 million pounds will have to be paid to him and the sacking will also witness a lot of the backroom staff leaving along with the Norwegian manager.

Read: Premier League Table Of The Decade: Manchester Clubs Dominate Standings

Read: Premier League: PFA Calls For A Govt Level Inquiry Over Alleged Racist Remarks

(With inputs from agencies)