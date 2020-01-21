Ed Woodward Takes Solskjaer Decision After 2-0 Liverpool Loss

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward reportedly has no plans of sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following United's 2-0 defeat against Liverpool. According to reports, Woodward is willing to back the Norweigian even if the Red Devils miss out on the top 6 or fail to qualify of the Champions League. Manchester United failed to break Liverpool's unbeaten streak in the Premier League that further cushioned the league leaders with a 16 point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

The Red Devils have lost their spark

The latest defeat is a direct contrast to what Manchester United was as a team during Sir Alex Ferguson's reign. The Red Devils have lost their spark to win matches since Ferguson retired in the year 2013. United have finished in the top four only once since 2014. A lot of money has been spent by David Moyes, Jose Mourinho, Louis Van Gaal and current manager Solskjaer but all have failed to bring the former Premier League champions back to winning ways.

Under Solskjaer, United is now following a different approach by mostly buying young and British players in the transfer market. The club is also focusing on developing homegrown players such as Mason Greenwood, Scott McTominay and Brandon Williams.

Bissaka and Maguire have been 'average' signings

High profile signings such as Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire have been 'average' additions to the team but Daniel James has proved to be a bargain signing by impressing both critics and fans in the past couple of matches. However, the club has still failed to challenge for the top-four and the defeat against Liverpool squandered their chance to reduce the 5 point gap between Chelsea to 2 points.

With star performer being sidelined for up to 2 months, Solskjaer faces an uphill task to deliver with limited options at the frontline. Rashford's name is the latest addition on the injury list after Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay with the Red Devils hoping to secure the services of Bruno Fernandes to bolster their midfield. According to reports, the club can also look towards strengthening their attack by attempting to buy PSG's Edinson Cavani, who has recently handed in a transfer request.

(with inputs from agencies)