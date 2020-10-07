Edinson Cavani Almost QUIT Football After Girlfriend Caught COVID-19 Before Man Utd Move

Edinson Cavani’s move to Manchester United was finally confirmed on transfer deadline day. The 33-year-old striker moved to Man United on a year-long deal with an option to extend it by another year. Over the past decade, Edinson Cavani has developed a reputation as one of Europe’s most prolific attackers, scoring goals wherever he has landed. However, after the Cavani to United deal was announced, the Uruguayan has made a startling revelation about his footballing career.

Cavani girlfriend situation made the striker rethink football future

Speaking to Dos de Punta, Edinson Cavani admitted how a health scare earlier this year made him think about the possibility of quitting football. Edinson Cavani and his girlfriend Jocelyn Burgardt had earlier tested positive for COVID-19. Discussing the situation on the Argentinian radio program, Edinson Cavani said that since the family’s health comes first, he had considered the thought of quitting football at the time.

The striker explained that during the period he had contemplated the option of moving away from football, staying in the countryside and living the life there. Edinson Cavani also said that suffering from coronavirus was a horrid experience, which left him fearful. However, the striker then expressed his delight with the Cavani to United deal, as he said that he’s thankful to God that he’s back to playing football.

How much do the Cavani wages clock in at?

While the Cavani transfer has been completed on a free, the personal terms of the Cavani to United deal will mean that the striker is one of the highest-paid players at the club. The Uruguayan will earn €11 million per season at Old Trafford, along with a further €2 million in performance-related bonuses. The Cavani to United deal will also see the striker pocket a €4 million signing-on bonus.

Solskjaer has his say on the Cavani transfer

After the Edinson Cavani transfer was confirmed, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that he couldn’t pass on the opportunity of signing a striker of his calibre. While discussing the Cavani transfer, Solskjaer said that the Uruguayan will bring energy, power, leadership and a great mentality, along with adding goals to the side. The Manchester United manager also said that he hopes the side’s young attackers, namely Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial will be able to learn from one of Europe’s top goalscorers over the past 10 years.

Image Credits: Edinson Cavani Instagram