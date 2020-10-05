Man United Transfer News: Van Persie Predicted Cavani Transfer To Man United In February

Amid mounting criticism on Manchester United due to the lack of signings, particularly, after the defeat against Tottenham, the club is likely to end up signing Edinson Cavani on the final day of the summer transfer window. The Uruguayan international has emerged a surprise target for the Red Devils in recent days. However, former Man United star Robin van Persie seemingly predicted his arrival at Old Trafford back in February.

Did Robin van Persie predict Cavani's arrival at Man United?

According to a report by Sky Sports, Man United could announce the signing of Cavani on Monday, along with the arrival of Porto defender Alex Telles. The striker, who left Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as the club's leading goalscorer, was earlier linked with a move to Real Madrid. Los Blancos, though, refused to rope in any player this summer, ruling out the Cavani transfer.

Edinson Cavani, brilliant player and available #GoalMachine https://t.co/GmaQsEND1v — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) February 3, 2020

During a Twitter interaction with his fans back in February, former Dutch superstar Robin van Persie was quizzed on his preferred arrival for Man United this summer. Van Persie, who spent three seasons with the Red Devils, unhesitatingly claimed that the club should sign Cavani. The former Arsenal and Man United star described Cavani as an excellent player, further stressing on the fact that he is available on a free transfer. The former PSG striker's contract ended in June.

Cavani wages and contract details

According to The Guardian, Cavani will join Man United on a season-long deal. The contract allows the Old Trafford outfit to extend his stay by a season. The 200-goal record holder for PSG has seen a potential deal fail with the likes of Benfica and Atletico Madrid and seemingly doesn't mind a short-term stint with Man United. The club's Champions League participation has also played an important role in his decision to switch to Old Trafford, with Man United drawn with PSG in the same group. He is set to earn £173,000 a week.

The arrival of Cavani at Old Trafford will bring in some much-need experience that has been lacking in the frontline. His signing could well be accounted as an act of consolation after Man United's sub-par performance against Spurs on Sunday. Conceding six goals in a game for only the third time in their Premier League history has once again brought the spotlight down on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, something that is sure to die down with the arrival of new faces.

Image courtesy: Edinson Cavani, Robin van Persie Instagram