Mumbai City FC Vs Kerala Blasters: Eelco Schattorie Blames Injuries For Kerala's Struggles

Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters will face each other in their Matchday 7 clash of Indian Super League. Both the teams are struggling for form this year as Mumbai and Kerala have only managed to win one game each this season. Mumbai City FC are placed at the 7th spot while Kerala Blasters are on the 8th spot of the points table. Mumbai City FC's only win of the season came against Kerala Blasters in their reverse fixture at Kochi. Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters is scheduled on December 5, 2019 at 7:30 PM (IST) at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Also Read | SHF Vs NEW Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters: Eelco Schattorie talks about injuries

Kerala Blasters head coach Eelco Schattorie, while talking in a pre-match press conference, confessed that the form of the team is worrying but it can be heavily blamed on player injuries. Schattorie stated that he changed his team in all the six games because of the number of injuries in the squad. The injuries are a setback for the side as Eelco feels whenever Kerala Blasters take a step forward, they go two steps back. Eelco also had some optimistic words to say about the side as he mentioned the increase in progress of the side.

Also Read | Mumbai City FC Vs Kerala Blasters: Live Streaming, Preview And Other ISL Match Details

Schattorie feels that Kerala displayed a good show against Bengaluru FC and during their match against FC Goa last week. Eelco Schattorie then talked about their opponents, Mumbai City FC while stating that he feels Mumbai are in a similar situation as them. The 47-year-old explained that Mumbai have also lost some important players like Rowlin Borges and Mato Grgic. Schattorie feels that there is an improvement in Mumbai's performance since last year and that they are a good side. Schattorie believes that Mumbai can climb up on the table if all their players get fit.

Also Read | ARS Vs BHA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Also Read | Pep Guardiola Forgets He’s Manchester City's Manager; Accidentally Refers To Bayern Munich