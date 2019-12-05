SHF Vs NEW Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Newcastle travel to Bramall Lane where they will take on high-flying Sheffield United on Matchday 15 of the English Premier League. Chris Wilder's side have been impressive since the start of the English Premier League this season since they got promoted from the Championship. Sheffield are 9th on the league table and remain unbeaten in their last 5 games of the competition which include draws against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. Meanwhile, Newcastle are also fresh off a 2-2 draw against defending champions Manchester City over the weekend. Newcastle coach Steve Bruce will know that Sheffield won't pose an easy task on Thursday night, especially on their home turf. Here is our SHF vs NEW Dream11 match prediction.

SHF vs NEW Team info

Newcastle have an upper hand on Sheffield United as they have managed to win 5 of their last 6 games against the newly-promoted side. This will be their first meeting since April 2010 where Newcastle bagged the victory in the Championship clash. Sheffield United have managed to score 3 goals in each of their last two Premier League home games. Newcastle have not shared the spoils in any of their 7 away games this season (Wins 2, Losses 5). However, they have managed to keep just one clean sheet in those seven games, beating Spurs 1-0 earlier this season. Read more for SHF vs NEW Dream11 Prediction.

SHF vs NEW Dream11 Team and Prediction

Goalkeeper

M Dubravka (NEW) (Points: 40.5) (Captain)

Defenders

J Willems (NEW) (Points: 43) (Vice-Captain)

G Baldock (SHF) (Points: 32.5)

E Stevens (SHF) (Points: 26.5)

J Lascelles (NEW) (Points: 24)

Midfielders

J Lundstram (SHF) (Points: 34)

C Atsu (NEW) (Points: 27.5)

J Fleck (SHF) (Points: 27.5)

M Almiron (NEW) (Points: 25.5)

Forwards

O Mcburnie (SHF) (Points: 13.5)

Joelinton (NEW) (Points: 29.5)

The match is likely to end in a 1-1 draw.

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results in your game.

“We fancy we can, especially at Bramall Lane, pick up wins.



I think keeping that form away from home, we’re undefeated. It proves we have a tight knit group and everyone’s willing and fighting for each other.”



Chris Basham on form ✊ pic.twitter.com/6rkj0uplok — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) December 4, 2019

