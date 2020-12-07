Eibar Vs Valencia Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Preview

Eibar and Valencia lock horns at the Municipal de Ipurua for a La Liga encounter. Valencia CF are 16th in the table having picked up 12 points from their 11 matches while Eibar are 13th in the table. However, the two sides are divided by a single point. Both teams do not afford to slip up as the competition gets intense as time passes. Eibar have won two of their last three league meetings with Valencia and will hope they can yet again create an upset.

📽️ PLAY HARD, TRAIN HARDER 👊 pic.twitter.com/SzjAgooWI9 — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) December 6, 2020

How to watch Eibar vs Valencia live? Eibar vs Valencia live stream

The game will be streamed Live on Facebook and fans can follow live updates on the social media pages of the two teams in question. There will be no telecast on any TV channel as Sony Sports ended the LaLiga broadcast deal earlier last season. Facebook is the exclusive LaLiga broadcaster and will telecast the matches.

Venue: Municipal de Ipurua, Gipuzkoa, Spain

Date: Monday, December 7, 2020 (Tuesday for Indian viewers)

Time: 1.30 AM IST

Eibar vs Valencia team news

Paulo Oliveira is an injury doubt for the hosts with Kike Garcia available after serving a suspension. For the away side Hugo Guillamon is suspended while Kangin Lee and Denis Cheryshev have not travelled due to positive COVID-19 tests. So Valencia are likely to go with Mouctar Diakhaby alongside Gabriel Paulista at the heart of the defence. In addition, Jasper Cillessen and José Gayà are absentees for a struggling Valencia side.

Eibar vs Valencia prediction

Eibar will be full of confidence following recent results and will want to pull off yet another one in their favour. Valencia this season have not been up to the mark and have won just one of their last seven league games, their hosts are on the opposite have lost just one of their last seven league games making this an interesting encounter. Both teams will fancy their chances and it is likely that the game will end with both teams settling for a point.

