SO Vs AKM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Russian Premier League Match Preview

PFC Sochi will lock horns with Akhmat Grozny at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in the Russian Premier League. The fixture will be played on Monday, December 7 at 9:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our SO vs AKM Dream11 prediction, SO vs AKM Dream11 team and the probable SO vs AKM playing 11.

SO vs AKM live: SO vs AKM Dream11 prediction and preview

Akhmat Grozny have been unbeaten in their last six games and are currently seventh on the points table. Their opponents PFC Sochi, on the other hand, are ninth in the table but have just picked up a win in their last five. The hosts have conceded 22 goals and that is an area of concern. Based on recent form, our SO vs AKM match prediction is advantage Akhmat Grozny in a closely fought contest.

SO vs AKM live: PFC Sochi vs Akhmat Grozny Head-to-Head

The hosts have lost none of their three meetings since 2019 but their recent form is a concern. Akhmat Grozny will be looking to get the better of the stats this time around.

Настал день матча! Сегодня «Ахмат» на выезде играет с клубом «Сочи» 👍🏻

🗓 7 декабря 19:00

🏟«Фишт»

📺 «Матч Премьер»

#СочиАхмат pic.twitter.com/0cdCbJ8cY4 — FC Akhmat Grozny (@akhmatgrozny) December 7, 2020

SO vs AKM Dream11 prediction: Probable SO vs AKM playing 11

PFC Sochi probable 11 - Soslan Dzhanayev, Ivan Novoseltsev, Miha Mevlja, Ivan Miladinović, Timofei Margasov, Elmir Nabiullin, Ibragim Tsallagov, Christian Noboa, Anton Zabolotny, Joãozinho, Nikita Burmistrov

Akhmat Grozny probable 11 - Vitali Gudiyev, Maksim Nenakhov, Wilker Ángel, Zoran Nižić, Miroslav Bogosavac, Bernard Berisha, Artem Timofeev, Ismael Silva Lima, Evgeny Kharin, Georgi Melkadze, Vladimir Ilyin

SO vs AKM live: Top picks for SO vs AKM Dream11 team

SO vs AKM live: PFC Sochi top picks

Christian Noboa

Nikita Burmistrov

SO vs AKM live: Akhmat Grozny top picks

Artem Timofeev

Vladimir Ilyin

SO vs AKM Dream11 prediction: SO vs AKM Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Vitali Gudiyev

Defenders - Wilker Ángel, Miroslav Bogosavac, Miha Mevlja, Ivan Miladinović

Midfielders - Artem Timofeev (VC), Evgeny Kharin, Christian Noboa (C), Nikita Burmistrov

Forwards - Vladimir Ilyin, Anton Zabolotny

Note: The above SO vs AKM Dream11 prediction, SO vs AKM Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SO vs AKM Dream11 team and SO vs AKM Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Akhmat Grozny Twitter