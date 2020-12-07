HOF Vs AUG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga 2020-21 Match Preview

Hoffenheim play hosts to Augsburg on Monday in the 10th round of their Bundesliga campaign. The match is scheduled to be played at the Pre Zero Arena and kick-off at 1:00 AM IST on Tuesday, December 8. Let's have a look at HOF vs AUG Dream11 prediction, HOF vs AUG Dream11 team news, and other details of the game.

Hoffenheim will start the match as the lower-ranked team with the German outfit registering just 2 wins of their previous 9 games. They are currently slotted 13th on the Bundesliga table with 9 points to their name and their last result was a 1-1 draw against Mainz.

Augsburg, on the other hand, walk into the match following a 1-1 draw against Freiburg on Matchday 9 of the ongoing Bundesliga campaign. They are currently sitting at the 10th position on the league table with 3 wins, 3 draws, and 3 losses to their name. Both the teams are separated by only 3 points and with three points up for the taking on Tuesday, they will be looking to end the match with a positive result in their favour.

HOF vs AUG Dream11 team news

Benjamin Hubner, Ermin Bicakrik and Konstantinos Stafylidis remain sidelined for Tuesday's game. Denis Geiger received a red card during Hoffenheim’s match against Mainz last week with the midfielder following to serve a three-game suspension. Jacob Brunn Larsen and Sargis Adanmyan will also not be available for selection as the duo tested positive for COVID-19 recently. Both the players are in isolation and expect to return after a couple of weeks. Pavel Kaderabek also struggled with a calf problem and is likely to miss out on Tuesday.

Jan Movarek, alongside Alfred Finnbogason and Mads Pedersen, remain unavailable for selection. Noah-Joel Sarenren-Bazee and Fredrik Jensen are also sidelined with the duo nursing their respective injuries. Andre Hahn will also sit out the match due to being in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

HOF vs AUG playing 11 (Predicted)

Hoffenheim- Baumann; Posch, Kasim, Akpoguma, Sessegnon; Samassekou, Baumgartner, Gacinovic, Grillitsch; Kramaric, Bebou

Augsburg- Gikiewicz; Gumny, Gouweleeuw, Uduokhai, Iago; Khedira, Strobl; Caligiuri, Vargas; Hahn, Niederlechner

HOF vs AUG Dream11 prediction

Goalkeeper- R. Gikiewicz

Defenders- K. Vogt, K. Akpoguma, S. Posrch

Midfielders- R. Vargas, D Sammassekeou, D Caligiuri, I. Bebou

Attackers- M Gregortisch, A Kramaric, C.Baugartner

How to watch HOF vs AUG live in India?

Football fans in India can catch the live stream of the match on FanCode. Fans can also follow the social media channels of the respective clubs for live news and match highlights.

HOF vs AUG match prediction

Hoffenheim will play the match as table toppers of the Group L in the Europa League following a 0-0 draw against Crvena Zvezda. They will be brimming with confidence and would look to sentence Augsburg to another defeat on Tuesday morning (Monday night local time).

Prediction: Hoffenheim 2-1 Augsburg.

Note: The above HOF vs AUG Dream11 prediction HOF vs AUG Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The HOF vs AUG Dream11 team and HOF vs AUG Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

