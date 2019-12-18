El Clasico: Barcelona Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming Details And Match Schedule

Real Madrid will play against Barcelona on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 (Thursday, December 19 according to IST). The match was to be originally played on October 26, 2019, but was postponed due to protests by Catalonian independence groups. Let us look at the live streaming details of the much-awaited fixture:

👊⚽✨ Warm up for #ElClasico with some of our best goals against @FCBarcelona at the Camp Nou! #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/YLAzl0FmkJ — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) December 17, 2019

El Clasico: Live streaming details

The match will be played on Wednesday, December 18 (December 19, 12.30 AM according to IST). The match will be broadcasted on Facebook app and website, particularly the LaLiga FB page. There are no television broadcasts for the Indian sub-continent region.

El Clasico: Match postponed due to Catalan protests

Barcelona and Real Madrid were originally expected to play on October 26, 2019. However, Catalonian Independence protests forced RFEF and LaLiga to postpone the fixture. Later, both the teams agreed with LaLiga for the fixture to be played on December 18. Protesters have openly threatened to halt the Clasico clash. Hence, the security of the players is of the utmost priority. According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have planned to house both the teams in the same hotel.

El Clasico: Karim Benzema and Lionel Messi are joint top-scorers in the LaLiga

Real Madrid drew against Valencia in their recent LaLiga clash. Karim Benzema equalised against Valencia in the injury time of the match from a corner kick. Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois went up for the corner, but his header was saved by Valencia goalkeeper Jaume Domenech, before being struck by Benzema. Benzema’s goal against Valencia means that he is now the joint top-scorer in the LaLiga alongside Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

Barcelona drew against Real Sociedad in their previous match with both sides scoring two past each other. Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez scored for Barcelona to salvage a point for their side. Barcelona are leading in the LaLiga points table with 35 points. Real Madrid have the same number of points and they are placed second in the table.

