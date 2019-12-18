El Clasico: Five Insanely Brilliant Goals Scored In The Fixture Over The Years

Real Madrid will play against Barcelona on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 (December 19 according to IST). The match was to be originally played on October 26, 2019. However, it was postponed due to protests by Catalonian independence groups. Here are the best goals in El Clasico over the years:

El Clasico: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Barcelona, 2017

Barcelona hosted Real Madrid in the first leg of Supercopa de Espana in 2017. Cristiano Ronaldo scored on a counter, hitting from outside the penalty area. Real Madrid won the match with a 3-1 scoreline, while also winning the second leg, scoring twice against the Catalans.

El Clasico: Lionel Messi vs Real Madrid, 2017

Real Madrid and Barcelona clashed in LaLiga, which was thought to be a title-deciding match. Lionel Messi scored in the injury time of the match, winning the game for his team. Barcelona won the match with a 3-2 scoreline, courtesy of a brace from Messi.

El Clasico: Raul Gonzalez vs Barcelona, 2002

Real Madrid and Barcelona played in the Champions League semi-final, with Real Madrid already scoring twice in the first leg. Raul Gonzalez scored just before the first half of the second leg, winning the match for Los Blancos.

El Clasico: David Villa vs Real Madrid, 2011

Real Madrid and Barcelona played in the Supercopa de Espana in 2011. David Villa scored a great goal from a curling shot, leaving goalkeeper Iker Casillas helpless. Barcelona won 5-4 on aggregate against their arch-rivals.

El Clasico: Gareth Bale vs Barcelona, 2014

Real Madrid and Barcelona were vying to win the Copa del Rey at the Mestalla stadium. Gareth Bale scored an epic goal after sprinting through the field, leaving behind defender Marc Batra. Real Madrid won the match courtesy of Bale’s brilliance.

