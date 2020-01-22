Martinelli Was Cramping, About To Be Subbed Off Before Embarrassing Kante And Scoring

Arsenal somehow managed to grab a point against Chelsea in their Matchday 24 clash in the Premier League. Arsenal were down to 10 men as David Luiz tackled Tammy Abraham from behind to hand Chelsea a penalty. Jorginho slotted home from the spot-kick as Chelsea took a 1-0 advantage in their back yard. Gabriel Martinelli then equalised for the visitors in the 63rd minute, capitalizing off N'Golo Kante's error.

Also Read | Mohamed Salah's Impressive Body Transformation From 2013 To Now Is Inspirational

Mikel Arteta got away from making a bad decision

Martinelli received the ball outside Arsenal's box and he blasted his way towards Chelsea's goal. Kante was the last man for Chelsea but he couldn't stand his ground and slipped while initiating a tackle on Martinelli. The 18-year-old did the rest. However, Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta (in a post-match interview) revealed that he was planning to sub Martinelli off before he brought the Gunners back in the game. Arteta reasoned, "I wanted to take him off as he looked knackered and was cramping, then next minute, he was running 60 yards."

Catch him if you can 🏃‍♂️



Anyone else still watching Gabi's goal? 🤩 pic.twitter.com/K1P3toMJ4o — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 22, 2020

Also Read | MUN Vs BUR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Martinelli has been very prolific for the Gunners since the time he made a switch from Ituano. The teenager has already scored 10 goals in the season so far. He is making a name for himself in Arsenal's attack. Martinelli looked calm and composed while finishing his brilliant move past Kepa Arrizabalaga. Cesar Azpilicueta handed Chelsea the lead again in the 84th minute from a corner. However, Hector Bellerin created a moment of magic as he scored a late solo goal to equalise.

Frank Lampard looked frustrated after Arsenal stole two points from them

A frustrated Frank on last night's game... pic.twitter.com/6VMex4NABp — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 22, 2020

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Responds To Gary Neville Demanding Ed Woodward's Sacking

Arsenal are currently on the 10th spot of the Premier League 2019-20 points table while Chelsea have placed themselves on the fourth position.