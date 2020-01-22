The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Martinelli Was Cramping, About To Be Subbed Off Before Embarrassing Kante And Scoring

Football News

Martinelli has been very prolific for the Gunners since the time he made a switch from Ituano. The teenager has already scored 10 goals in the season so far.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Martinelli

Arsenal somehow managed to grab a point against Chelsea in their Matchday 24 clash in the Premier League. Arsenal were down to 10 men as David Luiz tackled Tammy Abraham from behind to hand Chelsea a penalty. Jorginho slotted home from the spot-kick as Chelsea took a 1-0 advantage in their back yard. Gabriel Martinelli then equalised for the visitors in the 63rd minute, capitalizing off N'Golo Kante's error. 

Also Read | Mohamed Salah's Impressive Body Transformation From 2013 To Now Is Inspirational

Mikel Arteta got away from making a bad decision

Martinelli received the ball outside Arsenal's box and he blasted his way towards Chelsea's goal. Kante was the last man for Chelsea but he couldn't stand his ground and slipped while initiating a tackle on Martinelli. The 18-year-old did the rest. However, Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta (in a post-match interview) revealed that he was planning to sub Martinelli off before he brought the Gunners back in the game. Arteta reasoned, "I wanted to take him off as he looked knackered and was cramping, then next minute, he was running 60 yards."

Also Read | MUN Vs BUR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Martinelli has been very prolific for the Gunners since the time he made a switch from Ituano. The teenager has already scored 10 goals in the season so far. He is making a name for himself in Arsenal's attack. Martinelli looked calm and composed while finishing his brilliant move past Kepa Arrizabalaga. Cesar Azpilicueta handed Chelsea the lead again in the 84th minute from a corner. However, Hector Bellerin created a moment of magic as he scored a late solo goal to equalise.

Frank Lampard looked frustrated after Arsenal stole two points from them

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Responds To Gary Neville Demanding Ed Woodward's Sacking

Arsenal are currently on the 10th spot of the Premier League 2019-20 points table while Chelsea have placed themselves on the fourth position. 

Also Read | Reinier Jesus: All You Need To Know About Real Madrid's 18-year-old Brazilian Signing

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP: 'WE ARE USED TO LAL MIRCHI'
CONG RELEASES LIST OF CAMPAIGNERS
BJP'S QUESTION ON UDDHAV AYODYHA
KEJRIWAL LAUDS MP GOVT'S SYSTEM
SHIV SENA REFUTES CONGRESS
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA